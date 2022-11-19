Home / Art / Installation

Pyramids Are a Dramatic Backdrop for a Mirrored Orb Inspired by Ancient Egypt

By Jessica Stewart on November 19, 2022
SpY Art Installation in Front of the Pyramids in Egypt

The Giza pyramids are the dramatic backdrop for a new installation by anonymous Spanish artist SpY. Inspired by Egyptian symbolism and mathematics, the piece is part of the exhibition Forever is Now II. Organized by Culturvator/Art D’Égypte, the exhibition asks artists around the world to take inspiration from Egypt's rich cultural history. In SpY's case, he looked at the logical and spiritual world of Ancient Egypt to put together his piece, ORB.

The sphere is created from a cluster of circular chrome mirrors, allowing bystanders to soak in the surrounding environment that is reflected back at them. The form is based on the number pi, which is concealed within the geometry of the pyramids. SpY, understanding the importance of geometry and mathematics in Ancient Egypt, carefully looked at the measurements of the pyramids. What he discovered is that when one divides the perimeter of a pyramid by twice its height, the result is very close to pi.

“The sphere is an invisible part of the resulting geometry since a sphere with a radius as high as the pyramid would have a circumference very close in length to the pyramid’s perimeter,” the artist writes in a statement.

The use of mirrors is tied to the spiritual beliefs of the Ancient Egyptians. “The Egyptians believed that life in the beyond was a reflection of life on earth and it was thought that mirrors had magical properties. They also linked mirrors to the sunlight that contributes to resurrection, the regeneration of the corpse,” the artist shares. “The construction of our sculpture shows these intentions. Like those mirrors, the sun, light, the surroundings, visitors will be reflected, creating a living link with the regeneration of life.”

Forever is Now II, organized in collaboration with UNESCO and the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, brings together the artwork of twelve international artists and will run until November 29, 2022.

ORB is a new installation by Spanish artist SpY that is set against Egypt's Giza pyramids.

SpY Art Installation in Front of the Pyramids in EgyptSpY Art Installation in Front of the Pyramids in EgyptArt Installation in Front of the Pyramids in Giza

The sculpture is inspired by Egyptian symbolism and mathematics.

Art Installation in Front of the Pyramids in GizaRainbow Over SpY Installation in EgyptGirl Taking Photo in Reflection of SpY's ORB in Egypt

At night, the mirrored sphere glows from within, adding another layer of mystery.

SpY Art Installation at Night in Front of the Pyramids in GizaLighting Behind SpY - ORB for Forever is Now 2

The piece is part of the Forever is Now II exhibition, which runs until November 29, 2022.

SpY - ORB for Forever is Now 2

SpY: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SpY.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
