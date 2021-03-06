Home / Art / Sculpture

Human-Sized Kinetic Sculpture Dances in the Wind With Hypnotic Grace

By Sara Barnes on March 6, 2021

 

Artist Anthony Howe creates work that isn’t complete without a humble collaborator—the wind. His kinetic sculptures come to life when a breeze blows their way. Elements flutter, whirl, and twirl in mesmerizing movements that highlight Howe’s expert ability to convey such effortless motion through meticulous engineering and crafting. It is the result of digital modeling (for planning) that is then fabricated and fit together, piece by piece.

Because his sculptures move with such fluidity, it speaks to how much work has to go into making them appear to float in the wind. This is epitomized in Howe's newest piece titled Zavion. The six-foot-tall sculpture stands at the shore and looks like a human performing a dance as they windmill their arms and twist their spine. Simply, it is hypnotic perfection.

This piece has been in Howe’s mind for many years but only recently came to life in 2021. “I have been thinking about a full figure for many years,” he writes on Instagram. “I've been doing sketches of potential figures for five years at least.”

If you enjoy Zavion, be sure to check out more of Howe’s kinetic wind sculptures.

Artist Anthon Howe has created Zavion, a kinetic wind sculpture that dances in the breeze. Here's an up-close look at how the head moves:

 

Anthony Howe: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

