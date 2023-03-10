Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Black-Owned Lingerie Company Has Created Breast Cancer Screen Bras for Women of Color

By Regina Sienra on March 10, 2023
Black-Owned Lingerie Company Creates a Breast Cancer Screening Bra Collection for People of Color

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women have a 40%  higher death rate from breast cancer than white women. In many cases, Black women are diagnosed once the disease has progressed to the latter stages. Breast cancer awareness has increased over the past decades with more resources dedicated to helping catch the first sign of alarm. But even still, a majority of them depict how the symptoms appear on lighter skin. In an effort to help women of color understand how cancer manifests on darker skin, Toronto-based lingerie company Love & Nudes joined forces with advertising agency McCann Toronto for a project titled the Stage Zero collection.

Love & Nudes created a series of self-examination tools with the help of Dr. Mojola Omole, a surgical oncologist who oversaw the collection as the chief medical officer. According to the company, these are the first breast cancer screening bra attachments for Black women and women of color. Through 3D attachments and makeup work, these garments allow women to see, touch and feel the subtle changes in texture and shape in four different dark skin tones: Espresso Empress, Butterscotch Beauty, Knockout Nutmeg, and Honey Love.

The company lists the three main symptoms–peau d'orange, lumps, and discoloration–and how they are replicated on its bras. The peau d'orange, or “orange peel” texture was recreated by casting a silicone mold so the wearer can perceive inflammatory breast cancer’s dimpling. For the lumps, it created 3D-printed models and situated them exactly where they appear on the breast. “As hard as a pea and bumpy like a kaffir lime, both lumps are true to life in size and shape,” the company writes. To achieve the effect of discoloration, it worked with a world-renowned makeup artist to illustrate what looks like on a range of skin tones.

“The bras don’t mean anything if the person is not alive to wear them,” says Chantal Carter, founder of Love & Nudes. With this project, the company is calling to lower the screening age in most Canadian provinces from 50 to 40, having launched a petition on Change.org. “For certain groups with racialized women and Black women, 40 makes more sense because the age of presentation for breast cancer is much lower,” Omole says.

Meanwhile, the company has organized events at malls and stores for the public to get up close with these pieces and see how breast cancer looks on Black skin firsthand. To stay up to date with Love & Nudes and its Stage Zero collection, follow it on Instagram.

Toronto-based lingerie company Love & Nudes launched the Stage Zero collection, a series of bras that depict the first signs of breast cancer on darker skin tones.

Black-Owned Lingerie Company Creates a Breast Cancer Screening Bra Collection for People of Color

Through 3D attachments and makeup work, these garments allow women to see, touch and feel the subtle changes in texture and shape in four different dark skin tones.

Black-Owned Lingerie Company Creates a Breast Cancer Screening Bra Collection for People of Color

The company is calling to lower the screening age in most Canadian provinces from 50 to 40.

Black-Owned Lingerie Company Creates a Breast Cancer Screening Bra Collection for People of Color

Learn more about the collection here:

Love & Nudes: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [NOW Toronto]

All images via Love & Nudes.

Related Articles:

Cancer Survivor Creates Light-up Bionic Eyes That Make Him Look Like the Terminator

16 Black-Owned Businesses Selling Creative Products to Support

Woman Shocked to Learn She Has Breast Cancer from Museum Photo Booth

Ingenious Poster Uses Lemons to Help You Identify Different Signs of Breast Cancer

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

One Man Is Increasing Wheelchair Accessibility in Iceland a Ramp at a Time
Teacher Shares the Sad Truth Behind Why He Has a “Bathroom Bucket” in the Classroom
Mental Health Lifeline (988) Is Reaching More People in Need, Early Data Suggests
Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
Top British and Irish Universities Offer Free Online Courses to Afghan Women
First Florida Newborn Is Surrendered To Only Life-Saving ‘Safe Haven Baby Boxes’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

‘Democracy’s Library’ by The Internet Archive Contains Government Research Accessible for All
Former Social Worker Crafts Dolls Identical to Children Who Have Visible Physical Differences
Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
300 Demonstrators Recreate the Hair of Iranian Teenager Nika Shahkarami
Photographer Uses Soulful Portraiture To Shed Light the Plight of Spanish Greyhounds [Interview]
Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.