Cancer Survivor Creates Light-up Bionic Eyes That Make Him Look Like the Terminator

By Sara Barnes on October 25, 2022
Real Life Terminator Prosthetic eyes

Brian S., aka @bsmachinist on TikTok, is showing people what it means to become a cyborg. Although this might sound like hyperbole, in Brian's case, it's not an exaggeration. He's a cancer survivor who lost his right eye and wears a prosthesis. Now, he's taken it as an opportunity to create his own bionic eyes. One of his latest creations makes him look like he's the Terminator.

In a popular TikTok video, Brian shows two versions of “real life Terminator prosthetic eyes” that he manufactured by machining biocompatible solid titanium billet and placing an LED light in the center of each. One features a red pupil while the other is metallic. In either case, he activates the light with a quick swipe of his hand across his eye. Suddenly, the pupil glows. The Terminator effect is magnified when he dons a pair of sunglasses, giving off “I'll be back” vibes.

Scroll down to see Brian become the Terminator as well as other prosthetic eyes he’s created, including one inspired by a Poké ball.

A man Brian S. is a cancer survivor who lost his right eye. He produces his own prosthetic eyes, including one of his latest creations that makes him look like the Terminator.

@bsmachinist #terminator #terminatoreye #cyborg #cyborgeye #cyberpunk #cyberpunkfashion #ocularprosthetics #ocularprosthesis #retinoblastomasurvivor #fuckcancer #prostheticeye #prosthetics ♬ Terminator 2: Judgment Day Theme – Everrune

Those aren't the only eyes he's created. Brian experiments with color and theme—including an eye that's inspired by a Poké ball.

@bsmachinist Check out this Pokéyeball I made! I've been meaning to make a pokéball iris for a while #pokemon #ocularprosthetics #cyberpunk #pokémon #pokéball #pokeball #oneeyegang #cancersucks #cyborg #cyborgeye ♬ Pokémon RBGY – Remix – Toni Leys

@bsmachinist This year's Halloween Eye, Jack Skellington! I hope you enjoy, I got my kicks making this one. #halloween #jackskellington #halloween2022 #nightmarebeforechristmas #eyes #prostheticeye #prosthetics #cyborgeye #cyborg #oneeye #oneeyegang #ledlights #technology #october ♬ This Is Halloween – izzy reign

@bsmachinist I put a googly eye in my eye. Look how googly it is. Find a more googly eyed googly eye, I dare you. #eyes #googlyeyes #googlyeye #funny #whynot #prostheticeye #bodypositivity ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

@bsmachinist A look at my Titanium Rammstein Prosthetic Eyes! @rammstein #rammstein #metal #ocularprosthetics #fuckcancer #cancersurvivor #technology #ledlights #cyborg #cyberpunk #cyborgeye #titanium #prostheticeye #rammsteinfan #rammsteinlive #cyberpunkfashion ♬ Sonne – Rammstein

Brian S.: TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
