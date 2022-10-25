Cancer Survivor Creates Light-up Bionic Eyes That Make Him Look Like the Terminator

Brian S., aka @bsmachinist on TikTok, is showing people what it means to become a cyborg. Although this might sound like hyperbole, in Brian's case, it's not an exaggeration. He's a cancer survivor who lost his right eye and wears a prosthesis. Now, he's taken it as an opportunity to create his own bionic eyes. One of his latest creations makes him look like he's the Terminator.

In a popular TikTok video, Brian shows two versions of “real life Terminator prosthetic eyes” that he manufactured by machining biocompatible solid titanium billet and placing an LED light in the center of each. One features a red pupil while the other is metallic. In either case, he activates the light with a quick swipe of his hand across his eye. Suddenly, the pupil glows. The Terminator effect is magnified when he dons a pair of sunglasses, giving off “I'll be back” vibes.

Scroll down to see Brian become the Terminator as well as other prosthetic eyes he’s created, including one inspired by a Poké ball.

A man Brian S. is a cancer survivor who lost his right eye. He produces his own prosthetic eyes, including one of his latest creations that makes him look like the Terminator.

Those aren't the only eyes he's created. Brian experiments with color and theme—including an eye that's inspired by a Poké ball.

