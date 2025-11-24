Home / Art

Frida Kahlo Breaks Auction Records, Snagging $54.7 Million for 1940 Self-Portrait

By Eva Baron on November 24, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)

For more than a decade, Georgia O’Keeffe held the auction record for the most valuable work by a female artist, clocking in at $44.4 million. That all changed on November 20, 2025, when a self-portrait by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sold for an astonishing $54.7 million during an auction at Sotheby’s in New York. The work was forecast by Sotheby’s to fetch anywhere between $40 to $60 million, far surpassing the artist’s previous auction record of $34.9 million, set in 2021 for the painting Diego y Yo.

Titled El sueño (La cama), or The Dream (The Bed), the 1940 portrait depicts Kahlo resting in bed, a yellow blanket and a tangle of ivy wrapped around her. Above the bed’s canopy, however, is an enormous papier-mâché skeleton, covered not by a blanket but instead by several sticks of dynamite. Plastered on the skeleton’s face is an uncanny smile, creating a visual foil between Kahlo’s peaceful repose and the sky in the painting’s background. The painting resembles a memento mori, fitting neatly into the artist’s wider creative framework and other unsparing self-portraits she produced throughout her life.

Following a severe bus accident at 18 years old, Kahlo began painting while bedridden, exploring her own mortality through themes of consciousness, pain, memory, and trauma. Beds were a common motif throughout her work as well, due to how often she was confined to one after her near-fatal accident and subsequent surgeries.

“The suspended skeleton is often interpreted as a visualization of her anxiety about dying in her sleep, a fear all too plausible for an artist whose daily existence was shaped by chronic pain and past trauma,” the auction’s catalog essay notes.

Before landing on the auction block, El sueño had not been publicly exhibited in nearly three decades. Notably, it also stands as one of the few Kahlo pieces that has remained in a private collection outside of Mexico, where her oeuvre has been considered an artistic monument since 1984.

“[El sueño has been] one of the very few works of this calibre still in private hands,” Anna Di Stasi, Sotheby’s head of Latin American Art, told CNN. “This painting has all the hallmarks of a signature Frida: the self-portrait, a surrealist imagery, and most importantly, a psychological intensity and that sense of communion between artist and viewer.”

But the sale doesn’t just set a new record for a work by a female artist. It has also smashed records for a work by a Latin American artist, solidifying the growing interest in art from the region. El sueño was included as part of the “Exquisite Corpus” auction, which featured more than 80 surrealist paintings, drawings, and sculptures by such artists as René Magritte, Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst, and Dorothea Tanning.

El sueño stands among Kahlo’s greatest masterworks—a rare and striking example of her most surrealist impulses,” Stasi added. “[She] fuses dream imagery and symbolic precision with unmatched emotional intensity, creating a work that is at once deeply personal and universally resonant.”

Frida Kahlo’s 1940 self-portrait El sueño (La cama) sold for $54.7 million at auction, breaking the record for the most valuable work by a female artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)

Sources: Frida Kahlo Portrait Sells for $55 Million, Setting Her Auction Record; Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $54.7 million, setting new record for female artists; Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $54.7m to set new auction record for a female artist; A Frida Kahlo painting broke records at auction on Thursday

Related Articles:

Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction

Lost Dalí Work Originally Bought for $200 at House Sale Snags Over $60,000 at Auction

17th-Century Painting by Old Master Found in Barn Attic Sells at Auction for Over $7 Million

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami Preview of Emerging and Established Artists
Beloved Portland Galleries Give Back to the Art Community After Tragedy
Art Basel Miami Beach To Return With a Sweeping Examination of Modernism
Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction
Stolen 18th-Century Painting of St. Francis of Assisi Is Returned to a Mexican Church 24 Years After It Was Taken Away
Get To Know the Denver Art Museum, a Global Museum With Regional Emphasis [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Shepard Fairey Exhibition of 400+ Prints Celebrates the Power Found Through Printmaking
Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum
African Artists Explore Universal Themes of Human Struggles at ART X Lagos 2025
Aga Khan Collection Breaks Records as the World’s Highest-Value Sale of South Asian Art
Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints
Rashid Johnson’s Largest Solo Exhibition to Date Is a Sweeping Tour de Force

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.