Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jesús Manuel García Flores (@jesusgarciaflores.es)

One of the most endearing characters in the Star Wars universe is undoubtedly R2-D2, the beeping bot on wheels. While one could attribute its charm to its cleverness and loyalty, there's also an additional cute factor—R2-D2's iconic cylindrical shape and domed “head.” Surely, its design has inspired some (expensive) trash cans in the world of collectibles, but astronomers have found a larger-than-life way to pay tribute to this sweet robot by painting observatories in the droid's likeness.

The latest of these galactic tributes can be found in Entre Encinas y Estrellas, an astrotourism complex located in Fregenal de la Sierra, in the Badajoz province, in Southwestern Spain. The R2-D2 Observatory, located at the very edge of the property, houses a powerful telescope that hotel guests can use to observe the stars. On top of the R2-D2 Observatory, Entre Encinas y Estrellas also boasts the largest telescope hosting facility in Europe, which is home to over 75 telescopes that astronomers from 17 countries operate from afar.

This project was born out of the pandemic, as the team tried to make the most out of the time they spent prepping a surprise for when they could reopen—teasing the endeavor with only a sketch of the world famous droid. In August 2020, Entre Encinas y Estrellas announced that they had transformed their observatory into a towering R2-D2. “With the super telescope he has installed, this activity will blow your mind!” the Entre Encinas y Estrellas team wrote.

Even before the Spanish observatory redid their facility, Zweibrücken Observatory in Germany was turned into a R2-D2. The project, which was completed in September 2018, was led by Dr. Hubert Zitt, a fan of Star Wars who gives lectures on the films. He actually carried out this task with the help of his students. While many people have paid a visit to the site, the ultimate nod came in the form of a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy. In 2010, Goodsell Observatory in Carleton College was also temporarily transformed into R2-D2 as part of a prank.

Should you want to visit the R2-D2 Observatory in Spain, be sure to check out Entre Encinas y Estrellas' website to book a night at their star-gazing facilities. To visit the one in Germany, you'll have to make your way to the University of Applied Sciences, Kaiserslautern, where you'll find their R2-D2 Observatory sitting on a hill, ready to join you on a galactic adventure.

Entre Encinas y Estrellas, an astrotourism complex in Spain, turned their observatory into R2-D2 with the help of a paint job.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Entre Encinas y Estrellas (@entreencinasyestrellas)

Located at the very edge of the property, houses a powerful telescope that hotel guests can use to observe the stars with help of a guide.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Entre Encinas y Estrellas (@entreencinasyestrellas)

This project was born out of the pandemic, as the team tried to make the most out of the time prepping a surprise for when they could reopen.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Entre Encinas y Estrellas (@entreencinasyestrellas)

“With the super telescope he has installed, this activity will blow your mind!” the Entre Encinas y Estrellas team writes.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Entre Encinas y Estrellas (@entreencinasyestrellas)

Similarly, in September 2018, Zweibrücken Observatory in Germany was also turned into a R2-D2.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Manuel (@cpt.maggi)

Entre Encinas y Estrellas: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

NASA Celebrates Hubble Space Telescope’s 35th Anniversary With New Photos

Unusual “UFO Cloud” Always Reappears in the Exact Same Spot Over New Zealand’s South Island

Detailed Milky Way Map Shows Hidden Parts of Our Galaxy

‘Star Wars’ Death Star Popcorn Maker Creates Delicious Snack Without Butter or Oil