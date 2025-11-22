Community-Driven Exhibition Transforms Cars Into Unconventional Vehicles for Site-Specific Art

During a crisp weekend in October, a fleet of cars rolled into a local lot in Harlem. But, contrary to expectation, these cars weren’t there to park. Rather, they were vehicles—quite literally—for an innovative art exhibition. Part tailgate, part road show, and entirely site-specific, Stay Frosty offered a novel way to experience visual art, whether it be nestled inside the trunk of a car or draped across a rearview mirror.

Hosted from October 24 to 26 by BravinLee Programs, the exhibition invited artists, independent curators, galleries, dealers, and non-profits to transform cars into pieces of art. Throughout the parking lot, visitors encountered a car constructed out of recycled water bottles; a van decked out in a plush, ultrapink interior, reminiscent of Y2K aesthetics; minimalist sculptures perched inside a truck bed; and a playful reinterpretation of the timeless Sisyphus myth. Works also decorated the fence surrounding the perimeter of the parking lot, creating an enclosed yet vibrant environment through which to engage with the displayed art. An installation by Ellie Murphy, for instance, incorporates three tapestries in different colors, delicate tassels draped over the fence’s chains in the background. Sarah George’s sculpture of a raccoon clutching a beer can, on the other hand, rests beside a porta-potty, a testament to the playfulness at the core of the exhibition.

Baloney, the creative pseudonym of artists Z Behl and Kim Moloney, contributed an equally humorous entry. Piggies Undo the World features three pigs that have taken control of a red pickup truck. Hood propped up with an engine set ablaze in welded steel and cheesecloth flames, the vehicle is clearly under siege by the trio, as they whack at the car with wrenches and tire-piercing shivs. Splayed across the top of the truck is what appears to be a mamma pig, her udders dripping with blood-red ribbons.

“At once grotesque and comic, Piggies Undo the World continues Baloney’s exploration of allegory, absurdist pageantry, and the politics of undoing,” states a press release issued by BravinLee. “The installation asks: are the piggies builders, destroyers, or both—and what world emerges in their wake?”

Other artworks, however, focused less on demolition and more on interactivity. Amy Rose Khoshbin’s Altars to Agency encouraged visitors to slip flowers, pumpkins, watermelons, and other organic forms through a net, which carefully enveloped the car beneath it. Michael Mazzeo from Gallery Lucinda produced tintype portraits on-site, developing photographs with the help of a makeshift darkroom that he installed in the back of his Jeep. Bob’s Gallery even grilled up hot dogs throughout the afternoons.

Per BravinLee, Stay Frosty derived its title from a Vietnam War-era slang, referring to maintaining grace under pressure.

“It means stay alert when the shooting starts—a fitting mindset to slog through tough times in the art world without ending up KIA,” BravinLee explains. “It’s always good to support colleagues and build community, maybe now more than ever.”

