Legendary Photographer Steve McCurry on His Illustrious Career and New Book [Podcast]

On this week's Top Artist Podcast, we're thrilled to welcome legendary photographer Steve McCurry. From his years spent in conflict zones to his current travel photography, his skill at capturing global humanity is perhaps unmatched. To celebrate the upcoming publication of his book, In Search of Elsewhere, he chatted with us about his early career and what it's been like to dive into his photo archive over the past few years.

Over the course of 30 minutes, My Modern Met Contributing Writer Jessica Stewart speaks with Steve about how he's spent his time during the COVID-19 lockdown and how he feels this will change things for photographers. They also touch on his early work in Afganistan, which skyrocketed his career, as well as how he transitioned away from covering conflict zones.

Lastly, listeners get an insider's glimpse on how Steve developed his latest book, which includes over 100 previously unpublished photos. You won't want to miss this in-depth interview with one of today's most celebrated living photographers, so be sure to tune in.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Tune in as Steve McCurry shares stories from his illustrious four-decade career and chats about his new book.

Steve McCurry's book In Search of Elsewhere is available globally on November 24.

