Home / Art

Enchanting Animations Use LEGOs as the Ingredients for Entire Meals

By Emma Taggart on April 2, 2021

LEGO Stop Motion Animation by Tomosteen

Those who love to cook know that every ingredient counts when it comes to whipping up your favorite meal. However, Japanese stop motion animation artist tomosteen is able to create an entire menu using just one ingredient: LEGOs. They might not be edible, but tomosteen’s meals are oddly tantalizing. The clever animator is able to make the solid plastic pieces appear just like delicious chocolate, frosting, rice, eggs, and more.

Tomosteen says he “likes to cook with strange things” and LEGOs are certainly unusual. He chronicles his process for making cakes, French toast, salads, breakfasts, and more using trick-of-the-eye illusions. Tomosteen moves the colorful LEGO pieces frame-by-frame to make them look like they’re being poured, mixed, sliced, and diced—just like real, edible ingredients.

Each color of LEGO brick has its place in cooking. Clear plastic is water, brown pieces resemble chocolate, and white bricks look just like cream or milk. When tomosteen cracks an egg into a bowl, the white and yolk pour out as plastic pieces that appear to jiggle like real, gooey liquid. And when “ingredients” are being mixed together, he uses clever editing to make different colored bricks appear as though they’re becoming one color. Who knew plastic could look so tasty?

Check out tomosteen’s fantastic stop motion animations below and find more from his portfolio on YouTube.

Japanese stop motion animation artist tomosteen makes meals and desserts entirely from LEGO.

Who knew plastic could look so tasty!

Tomosteen: YouTube
h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

All images via tomosteen.

Related Articles:

8 Charming Stop Motion Animations That Bring Inanimate Objects to Life

15-Year-Old Recreates Famous Movie Scenes in Amazing LEGO Stop-Motion Animation

Delightful Animation Turns Everyday Objects into a Giant Sandwich

5 Pioneers of Early Animation Who Influenced the Future of Film

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Enchanting Short Film Uses Pigments and Inks To Mimic Earth’s Breathtaking Landscapes
Watch Four Talented Musicians Use Only One Cello to Play a Difficult Classical Piece
Doting Dad Recreates Famous Paintings With His Newborn Daughter as the Subject
Artist Arranges Pressed Flowers in Glass Frames So You Can Admire Spring All Year Long
Artist Uses AI To Recreate How Famous Historical Figures Would Look Like in Real Life
Japanese Artist Uses Real Flower Petals To Complete Ethereal Fashion Illustrations

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5 Kara Walker Artworks That Tell Historic Stories of African American Lives
Watch This Brave “Bee Whisperer” Rescue a Live Beehive With Her Bare Hands
JPG File Sells for Record-Breaking $69 Million at Crypto Art Auction
FPV Drone Captures Dynamic Inner Workings of a Minneapolis Bowling Alley
Artist Recreates Portraits of Animals From Flower Petals and Leaves
5 Contemporary Textile Artists to Celebrate During Women’s History Month

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.