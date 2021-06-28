Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidered Insects With 3D Wings Look Like They Could Fly Right Off the Fabric

By Emma Taggart on June 28, 2021
Stumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan Zaniewski

With their delicate forms and iridescent colors, insects make the perfect subjects for arts and crafts projects. Embroidery artist Megan Zaniewski is one creative who’s celebrating the beauty of bugs. She creates handmade embroidery designs with three-dimensional wings.

Zaniewski uses the stumpwork embroidery technique when she hand-crafts her designs. This involves stitching over padding, wiring, and other elements to create 3D textile designs that are raised up from the fabric. Zaniewski uses thin jewelry wire to sculpt the form of each wing, and then fills in the shape using a combination of long and short stitches. The talented textile artist then embroiders the 2D body of the insect onto the fabric with painterly stitches.

From bumblebees to butterflies, each finished design highlights the fragile beauty of insect wings. In one piece, Zaniewski uses rainbow-colored thread to stitch the Madagascan sunset moth. And in another, she uses shimmering tulle fabric for dragonfly wings. Each beautiful bug is mounted inside decorative frames, ready to be displayed on a wall.

When she’s not stitching insects, Zaniewski uses colored thread to render portraits of other animals. Check out some of her designs below and find even more on Instagram.

Megan Zaniewski handcrafts insect-inspired embroidery designs with three-dimensional wings.

Stumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan Zaniewski

She uses the stumpwork embroidery technique, which involves stitching over wire frames.

Stumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan Zaniewski

When she's not creating textile bugs, Zaniewski creates other creatures in her distinct embroidery style.

Stumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiStumpwork Embroidery Insects by Megan ZaniewskiMegan Zaniewski: Etsy | Instagram

All images via Megan Zaniewski. Art submitted via #mymodernmet on Instagram.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart
