3D Embroideries Recreate the Lush Beauty of Nature With an Enchanting Twist

Tiny worlds stitched in thread come to life in Moscow-based artist Rosa Andreeva’s whimsical embroideries. Using techniques dating from as far back as the 16th century, she combines a variety of materials and stitching methods to achieve a dense, three-dimensional feel to her lush creations. Flowers bloom from cracked teacups of silk, gossamer threads form delicate cobwebs, and curious woven creatures inspect their quaint environment.

“Nature has always been my main source of inspiration,” Andreeva tells My Modern Met. “That is where I draw all my ideas from. I do not work with templates, as I find it uninteresting. In the beginning, I studied stumpwork and made copies of old pieces, but since 2018 I have been studying in the academic painting studio. This allows me to create my own drawings and incarnate them in my embroidery.”

The final result draws the viewer into these enchanting miniature scenes that are full of texture and embody the essence of the Earth. “What I would like to express in my works is the fragility and singularity of nature,” Andreeva shares. “If my embroidery helps somebody to put the flower in the cup or to have a smile, it means my work is complete.”

