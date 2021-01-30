Home / Crafts / Embroidery

3D Embroideries Recreate the Lush Beauty of Nature With an Enchanting Twist

By Arnesia Young on January 30, 2021
Rosa Andreeva Embroidered Flowers Sprouting From Teacup

Tiny worlds stitched in thread come to life in Moscow-based artist Rosa Andreeva’s whimsical embroideries. Using techniques dating from as far back as the 16th century, she combines a variety of materials and stitching methods to achieve a dense, three-dimensional feel to her lush creations. Flowers bloom from cracked teacups of silk, gossamer threads form delicate cobwebs, and curious woven creatures inspect their quaint environment.

“Nature has always been my main source of inspiration,” Andreeva tells My Modern Met. “That is where I draw all my ideas from. I do not work with templates, as I find it uninteresting. In the beginning, I studied stumpwork and made copies of old pieces, but since 2018 I have been studying in the academic painting studio. This allows me to create my own drawings and incarnate them in my embroidery.”

The final result draws the viewer into these enchanting miniature scenes that are full of texture and embody the essence of the Earth. “What I would like to express in my works is the fragility and singularity of nature,” Andreeva shares. “If my embroidery helps somebody to put the flower in the cup or to have a smile, it means my work is complete.”

Follow Andreeva on Instagram to keep up with her latest work, and scroll down to see more images of her beautiful creations.

Moscow-based artist Rosa Andreeva embroiders enchanting miniature worlds full of texture.

Rosa Andreeva Embroidered Flowers Sprouting From TeacupRosa Andreeva Blooming Flower EmbroideryRosa Andreeva 3D EmbroideryRosa Andreeva Three-Dimensional EmbroideryRosa Andreeva Three-Dimensional Embroidery

She seeks to capture the “fragility and singularity of nature” in her whimsical creations.

Rosa Andreeva Embroidered Garden With SnailRosa Andreeva Embroidery With a ButterflyRosa Andreeva Embroidered Garden With SnailRosa Andreeva Embroidery With a Butterfly

Rosa Andreeva: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rosa Andreeva.

