Home / Environment

Swiss Glacier Collapse Highlights Urgent Reality of Climate Change

By Emma Taggart on June 3, 2025
Glacier Collapse in Swiss Village Blatten

Photo: siyue/Depositphotos

Earlier this year, a UNESCO report highlighted the alarming rate at which glaciers are melting, warning that nearly 2 billion people will be affected. Now, just two months later, the Swiss village of Blatten is witnessing this crisis firsthand. On May 28, 2025, a massive chunk of the Birch glacier plummeted into the valley and destroyed nearly all the communities’ traditional chalets.

Drone footage revealed how a large part of the glacier collapsed at around 3:30 p.m. local time, flooding Blatten in an avalanche of mud and dust. Fortunately, geologists monitoring the area had already issued a warning about the glacier’s instability, advising the 300 residents of Blatten to evacuate. While no casualties were confirmed, one person remains missing, and many homes were destroyed, leaving some residents uncertain if they will ever be able to return.

Blatten’s mayor, Matthias Bellwald, said, “The unimaginable has happened,” but remained hopeful that the village would rebuild. “We have lost our village, but not our heart,” he said. “We will support each other and console each other. After a long night, it will be morning again.”

The Swiss government has promised funding to help Blatten’s residents rebuild or relocate nearby. However, Raphaël Mayoraz, head of the regional office for Natural Hazards, cautioned that more evacuations could be needed in areas around Blatten. Glaciologists have been warning for years that alpine towns and villages are at risk, and sadly, Blatten isn’t the first to face evacuation.

The glacier’s collapse serves as a stark reminder of the impacts of climate change. A recent report on Switzerland’s glaciers suggests they could totally vanish within a century if global temperatures rise more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—a target that nearly 200 countries agreed to under the Paris Climate Accord 10 years ago. However, some climate scientists say the 1.5°C target has already been surpassed, accelerating glacier melt and increasing flood and landslide risks for other mountainous regions around the world.

While the climate trends are concerning, experts monitoring the situation are working hard to address hazards and save lives by issuing early warnings. Events like Blatten also highlight the need for supporting less developed countries in preparing for similar challenges.

Scroll down to watch the video of the Birch glacier collapsing.

On May 28, 2025, a massive chunk of the Birch glacier plummeted into the Swiss village of Blatten, destroying nearly all infrastructure.

Source: Glacier collapse buries most of Swiss village

Related Articles:

Moving Exhibition Ruminates on the Emotional Complexities of Disappearing Glaciers [Interview]

UN Report Reveals Glaciers Are Melting at a Record Rate, Affecting Livelihood of Billions Worldwide

Shocking Photos Taken 15 Years Apart Show How Much Swiss Glacier Has Melted

Ranch-Style Mirrored House Is a Chameleon Among the Mountainous Swiss Alps

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ambitious Mobile Artwork Will Travel From Africa to the Arctic Circle to Campaign Against Climate Change
Pope Leo XIV Explains the Significance of His Name and Why It’s Key for Our Current Times
Japan Is Making History by Harnessing Solar Power From Space
Bottom Trawling’s Destructive Power Captured on Film for the First Time
Here Are Pope Leo XIV’s Newly Unveiled Portrait, Signature, and Coat of Arms
Study Reveals That Humans Have Only Seen 0.001% of Our Deep Seafloor

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

84% of Coral Reefs Around the World Affected By Worst Bleaching Event on Record
Check Out New York City’s First New Subway Map in Nearly 50 Years
David Attenborough’s ‘Ocean’ Film Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Life Beneath the Waves
Scientists Say Underwater Volcano May Soon Erupt Off Oregon’s Coast
Pope Francis’ Popemobile To Be Converted Into Mobile Health Clinic for Gaza Children
Mysterious Ancestor Connecting All Life on Earth Is 200 Million Years Older Than We Thought

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.