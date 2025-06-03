Swiss Glacier Collapse Highlights Urgent Reality of Climate Change

Earlier this year, a UNESCO report highlighted the alarming rate at which glaciers are melting, warning that nearly 2 billion people will be affected. Now, just two months later, the Swiss village of Blatten is witnessing this crisis firsthand. On May 28, 2025, a massive chunk of the Birch glacier plummeted into the valley and destroyed nearly all the communities’ traditional chalets.

Drone footage revealed how a large part of the glacier collapsed at around 3:30 p.m. local time, flooding Blatten in an avalanche of mud and dust. Fortunately, geologists monitoring the area had already issued a warning about the glacier’s instability, advising the 300 residents of Blatten to evacuate. While no casualties were confirmed, one person remains missing, and many homes were destroyed, leaving some residents uncertain if they will ever be able to return.

Blatten’s mayor, Matthias Bellwald, said, “The unimaginable has happened,” but remained hopeful that the village would rebuild. “We have lost our village, but not our heart,” he said. “We will support each other and console each other. After a long night, it will be morning again.”

The Swiss government has promised funding to help Blatten’s residents rebuild or relocate nearby. However, Raphaël Mayoraz, head of the regional office for Natural Hazards, cautioned that more evacuations could be needed in areas around Blatten. Glaciologists have been warning for years that alpine towns and villages are at risk, and sadly, Blatten isn’t the first to face evacuation.

The glacier’s collapse serves as a stark reminder of the impacts of climate change. A recent report on Switzerland’s glaciers suggests they could totally vanish within a century if global temperatures rise more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—a target that nearly 200 countries agreed to under the Paris Climate Accord 10 years ago. However, some climate scientists say the 1.5°C target has already been surpassed, accelerating glacier melt and increasing flood and landslide risks for other mountainous regions around the world.

While the climate trends are concerning, experts monitoring the situation are working hard to address hazards and save lives by issuing early warnings. Events like Blatten also highlight the need for supporting less developed countries in preparing for similar challenges.

Scroll down to watch the video of the Birch glacier collapsing.

