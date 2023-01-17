Home / Art

Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Polka Dots Take Over Louis Vuitton Stores Around the World

By Margherita Cole on January 17, 2023
Yayoi Kusama Louis Vuitton Collaboration

View of the façade of Louis Vuitton in Paris, France. (Photo: frlegros/Depositphotos)

If you take a walk on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, you may come across a startling new sight. In celebration of their collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has redecorated several locations around the world with iconic polka dots and life-like animatronics. These special installations are timed with the release of Louis Vuitton's capsule collection inspired by Kusama's inspiring creative career.

The overhaul of these stores ranges from subtle additions to window displays and interiors to surreal additions to the building itself. Most noticeable perhaps, is the massive balloon portrait of Kusama herself which is affixed to the exterior of Louis Vuitton's flagship store in Paris. It is placed on the roof of the art deco structure with one arm hanging over the windows as she appears to paint the dozens of rainbow dots covering the façade.

This isn't the only location to receive a Kusama makeover, though. In Tokyo, the Louis Vuitton store remade their window displays in the style of Kusama's pumpkin art, with a pattern of black polka dots on a warm yellow background covering the walls and floors. And on the Fifth Avenue location in New York, you can find an uncanny animatronic of Kusama painting inside the windows. From afar, it looks nearly identical to the artist, and moves in slow, deliberate movements; it even blinks and moves its lips to enhance the effect.

Scroll down to see more images of this incredible collaboration.

Around the world, select Louis Vuitton stores have been redecorated in Yayoi Kusama's iconic style.

From Paris to Tokyo, these locations have added polka dots and paintings inspired by Kusama's creative career to their window displays and to the exterior of their stores.

Some locations, like the store on Fifth Avenue in New York, even have a lifelike animatronic of Kusama who appears to be carefully painting the store window.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

h/t: [dezeen, TimeOut]

Related Articles:

Yayoi Kusama’s New Exhibition ‘One With Eternity’ Opens in D.C.

Yayoi Kusama’s Giant Polka Dot Sculptures Take Over the New York Botanical Garden

How Pumpkins Have Inspired Yayoi Kusama’s Avant-Garde Art for Decades

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Charming Little “Fairy Dresses” Made Entirely Out of Flowers and Leaves
19th Century Valentines Are Surprising and Romantic Works of Art
Artist Tucks Detailed Little Landscapes Inside Antique Suitcases
New Zealand Unveils ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stamps and Coins
10 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2023
World Cup Fans Wear Mirror Costumes That Look Like They’re Straight Out of a Video Game

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
Turtle-Shaped Yacht Is a Supersized Floating City That Houses 60,000 People
Trailblazing Native American Ballerinas Known as the “Five Moons” Will Be Featured on the $1 Coin
Art Trend of 2022: How AI Art Emerged and Polarized the Art World
Pantone Announces Lively “Viva Magenta” as the 2023 Color of the Year
Artist Embroiders Delicate Designs Then Offers Art to Bees To Finish the Work

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]