Sprawling ‘Art Paris 2025’ Was as Grand as the Restored ‘Grand Palais’ Where It Was Held

The fully restored Grand Palais in Paris held its first major event in April of this year. From April 3 to April 6, 2025, it hosted Art Paris 2025, a sprawling spring fair that welcomed 170 galleries from 25 countries. Back under the soaring glass dome, this year’s edition was a smash return—not only for the Grand Palais but also for Art Paris. With 34 more galleries participating than last year and a record-breaking attendance of nearly 87,000 people, it was the fair’s most successful edition yet.

Art Paris was anchored by two themes: Immortelle: A Focus on Figurative Painting in France and Out of Bounds. The former was curated by Amélie Adamo and Numa Hambursin, and it highlighted 30 artists in an intergenerational dialogue. In doing so, the topic showed historical influences of French figurative painting fused with abstraction and even digital approaches to the subject matter. It proved that this long-held tradition remains relevant today.

Curated by Simon Lamunière, Out of Bounds showcased 18 international artists represented by exhibiting galleries. Within it, artists explored gender, ethnicity, geography, and cross-cultural histories through the lens of contemporary art.

Art Paris boasted 60% French and 40% international representation. Both domestic and international galleries were included in its Promises sector, which was dedicated to young galleries and emerging artists. It showcased 25 galleries that have been around for less than 10 years, with more than half of them coming from abroad.

With its historic setting, strong curatorial themes, and a mixture of French and international presence, the 2025 edition of Art Paris was a place where pioneering art and monumental architecture converged into one can’t-miss event. It set the bar high for its 2026 edition, which was recently announced and will take place from April 9 to 12, 2026.

The fully restored Grand Palais in Paris held its first major event in April of this year.

From April 3 to April 6, 2025, it hosted Art Paris 2025, a sprawling spring fair that welcomed 170 galleries from 25 countries.

Back under the soaring glass dome, this year’s edition was a smash return—not only for the Grand Palais but also for Art Paris. Take a look at the breadth of artwork that was on display.

Art Paris 2026 will take place from April 9 to 12, 2026.

Art Paris: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Paris.