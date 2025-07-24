Home / Art

Sprawling ‘Art Paris 2025’ Was as Grand as the Restored ‘Grand Palais’ Where It Was Held

By Sara Barnes on July 24, 2025
Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

The fully restored Grand Palais in Paris held its first major event in April of this year. From April 3 to April 6, 2025, it hosted Art Paris 2025, a sprawling spring fair that welcomed 170 galleries from 25 countries. Back under the soaring glass dome, this year’s edition was a smash return—not only for the Grand Palais but also for Art Paris. With 34 more galleries participating than last year and a record-breaking attendance of nearly 87,000 people, it was the fair’s most successful edition yet.

Art Paris was anchored by two themes: Immortelle: A Focus on Figurative Painting in France and Out of Bounds. The former was curated by Amélie Adamo and Numa Hambursin, and it highlighted 30 artists in an intergenerational dialogue. In doing so, the topic showed historical influences of French figurative painting fused with abstraction and even digital approaches to the subject matter. It proved that this long-held tradition remains relevant today.

Curated by Simon Lamunière, Out of Bounds showcased 18 international artists represented by exhibiting galleries. Within it, artists explored gender, ethnicity, geography, and cross-cultural histories through the lens of contemporary art.

Art Paris boasted 60% French and 40% international representation. Both domestic and international galleries were included in its Promises sector, which was dedicated to young galleries and emerging artists. It showcased 25 galleries that have been around for less than 10 years, with more than half of them coming from abroad.

With its historic setting, strong curatorial themes, and a mixture of French and international presence, the 2025 edition of Art Paris was a place where pioneering art and monumental architecture converged into one can’t-miss event. It set the bar high for its 2026 edition, which was recently announced and will take place from April 9 to 12, 2026.

The fully restored Grand Palais in Paris held its first major event in April of this year.

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

From April 3 to April 6, 2025, it hosted Art Paris 2025, a sprawling spring fair that welcomed 170 galleries from 25 countries.

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Back under the soaring glass dome, this year’s edition was a smash return—not only for the Grand Palais but also for Art Paris. Take a look at the breadth of artwork that was on display.

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris 2026 will take place from April 9 to 12, 2026.

Art Paris 2025

Photo: Art Paris 2025 © Marc Domage

Art Paris: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Paris.

Related Articles:

The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is

Feria Material: Thriving Mexico City Art Fair Welcomes 18,000 Visitors From Around the World

What is Art Basel? A Guide to the World’s Biggest International Art Fair

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How One Artist Creates Dreamy Cyanotypes Full of Colorado Greenery [Interview]
Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region
Typewriter Artist Creates Meticulously Detailed Cityscapes and Portraits [Interview]
Johnny Depp Releases Two Limited-Edition Prints Created in a Time He Felt “Very Present”
Artist Recreates Iconic Artworks With LEGO Pieces That Mimic Digital Pixels
Japanese Town Famous for Its Rice Paddy Art Devotes This Year’s Piece to ‘Demon Slayer’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025: Enchanting Art Installations Bring Creative Magic to the Lush Woods
Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora
Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin
Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment
Artist Masterfully Merges Classical Art and Scenes of Urban Life in Digital Collages
How an $18 Throw Pillow Led to the Discovery of a Famously Stolen Painting

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.