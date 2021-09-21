Brilliant Embroideries Capture the Expansive Beauty of the Aurora Borealis in Small Hoops

Artists have long been inspired by the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. And it's no wonder why; the brilliant light display showcases vivid colors that dance throughout the sky, and it compels creatives to recreate the sights in their chosen medium. Tanya Mironowa, aka Embroidery by Nusik, has recently paid homage to this phenomenon with a series of landscape hoop art inspired by the aurora borealis.

Using a long and graceful satin stitch, Mironowa blends cool blues, turquoises, pinks, purples, and greens as they too dance over mountainscapes and waterfalls. Contained in circular frames, the rays of thread act as snapshots of magical moments frozen in time. They celebrate the expansive beauty of the aurora borealis while showcasing the power of embroidery to capture such incredible scenes on such a small scale.

Mironowa sells a selection of her original hoop art in her Etsy shop. If you’d like to try stitching for yourself, she has a downloadable embroidery pattern featuring one of her Northern Lights designs.

Tanya Mironowa, aka Embroidery by Nusik, celebrates the beautiful aurora borealis in her meticulous hoop art.

