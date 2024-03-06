Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson Are Related, Genealogy Company Reveals

By Regina Sienra on March 6, 2024
Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos (left); Unknown author via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain (right)

Singer Taylor Swift has long been praised for her compelling and eloquent lyrics, which she has been writing from a young age. Now, it's been revealed that she is related to another prolific American writer—Emily Dickinson. Genealogy company Ancestry has discovered that Swift and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed.

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut),” Ancestry shared with Today. “Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”

Given that New England genealogy can be so thoroughly researched and documented, another interesting connection has been found between Swift and Dickinson. The pop star was named after singer-songwriter James Taylor, who happens to be Dickinson's ninth cousin, five times removed.

But Dickinson and Swift's kinship goes beyond blood, as the singer has previously referenced the poet. “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre,” Swift said about one of her writing styles while accepting the songwriter-artist of the decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

Some of Swift's fans have even found some connections to Dickinson throughout her body of work. Her ninth studio album, Evermore, was released on December 10, 2020, which is the poet's birthday. And when discussing the cover of her album Folklore,  Swift told Entertainment Weekly that she had an idea for “this girl sleepwalking through the forest in a nightgown in 1830,” the same year Dickinson was born.

The creative bond is soon to grow even deeper. Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19th. And if there is a writer who deserves a position there, it's certainly the one who, back in the 19th century wrote, “The saddest noise, the sweetest noise, / The maddest noise that grows,— / The birds, they make it in the spring, / At night’s delicious close.”

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Taylor Swift Gives $55M in Total as a Bonus to Everyone Working on Her ‘Eras Tour’

Watch Taylor Swift Deliver an Inspiring Commencement Speech to ‘22 Graduates

8 Facts About Emily Dickinson, the Enigmatic 19th-Century American Poet

Terry Crews and Billy Crudup Meet Up After Learning They Are Related by Blood

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hannah Waddingham’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Handmade a Clutch for Her SAG Awards Outfit
Jon Stewart Pays Tearful Tribute to His Late Dog Dipper on ‘The Daily Show’
Pedro Pascal Emotionally Reveals He’s “a Little Drunk” While Accepting SAG Award
Watch Steve-O Use Steve Wozniak’s Apple Employee Discount to Buy Himself a New Computer
Emilia Clarke and Her Mom Awarded by Prince William for Creating Charity for Brain Injury Recovery
Jim Carrey Celebrates 62nd Birthday With Adam Sandler, David Spade, and More Celebs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Christina Applegate Tears up While Receiving Standing Ovation at Emmy Awards Amid MS Battle
Actress Katherine Heigl Creates Incredible Paintings and Mixed Media Art
Julia Stiles Recreates Her Iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’ Routine With Chloe Fineman on SNL
Rare Painting Made by All Four Members of the Beatles Could Sell for $600k
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Will Soon Be Turned Into a Stage Musical
Animator Hayao Miyazaki Wins First Golden Globe at the Age of 82 for ‘The Boy and the Heron’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.