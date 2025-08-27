Best Memes and Reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It’s a love story, and Taylor Swift just said yes. The pop superstar took to Instagram to reveal her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce with a quirky message: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The news comes shortly after the announcement of Swift’s upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was unveiled on Kelce’s podcast New Heights—making it the podcast with the most concurrent views of all time.

The couple had been dating since the summer of 2023, when Swift was in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended a show in the stadium where his team plays. Sad about not getting to meet the singer and hand her a friendship bracelet—a tradition among swifties, inspired by her song “You’re On Your Own Kid”—with his phone number on it, he shared his plight on his podcast. The news promptly inspired mutual acquaintances to set them up.

“If this guy isn’t crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Taylor recalled about Kelce’s first attempts to date her two years ago. Since then, the pair have repeatedly and outspokenly supportive of each other’s professional endeavors, from Kelce attending multiple Eras Tour shows—and even joining her on stage one time— to Swift cheering for him at multiple games, including flying straight from her tour date in Tokyo to join him at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Having long chronicled her longings and heartbreak in her songs, Swift has provided a soundtrack to millions around the world—one that tells listeners that their feelings are valid and shared. Understandably, fans have welcomed the news excitedly, as it marks that she’s found the love she’s always dreamed of finding, despite all the obstacles she has faced. Fans shared their elation on social media and out in the world. There’s even video of fans learning the news and cheering while waiting in line for a Gracie Abrams concert and a professor who canceled classes due to the excitement.

As with any pop culture event, thousands of memes have made the rounds, from fan art and cheeky reflections on Kelce’s manifestation techniques to fans being happy for “their close personal friend, Taylor Swift” and a couple that seemingly predicted their relationship five years ago.

Read on for some of the best reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. pic.twitter.com/jXOVs0DNUb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2025

Fans shared their elation not only on social media, but also in public around the world.

| A professor canceled his classes in celebration of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s engagement! pic.twitter.com/uyw4pG10D3 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 26, 2025

| Fans in line for Gracie Abrams’ concert react to Taylor Swift’s engagement post. pic.twitter.com/es62rsXFzu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 26, 2025

this is gonna be the closest thing america has ever had to a royal wedding — jessica (@enchantedjess13) August 26, 2025

i cannot believe travis kelce walked into arrowhead stadium on july 7, 2023 with a friendship bracelet and a dream of talking the elevator lady into letting him introduce himself to taylor and now he is MARRYING HER — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 26, 2025

literally crying for my close and personal friend taylor swift pic.twitter.com/65TZrdVhVq — burcu ❤️‍ (@thatsoburcu) August 26, 2025

MY WEDDING JUST BECAME THE #2 MOST IMPORTANT WEDDING IN MY LIFE RIGHT NOW — Sav ❤️‍ (@SavLovesSwift) August 26, 2025

She had no idea that everything would get way better for her pic.twitter.com/OkjrPky457 — Laura The Swiftie ❤️‍ (@LauraTheSwiftie) August 26, 2025

What you need to understand about the euphoria of seeing Taylor happy is that it isn't just parasocial. It's karmic. She has somehow taken the absolute worst moments of millions and transformed them into catharsis and connection. And now her joy, too, is karma. It's alchemy. pic.twitter.com/va5TSHwALR — My Tweets Ricochet (@tweetsricochet) August 26, 2025

The news even inspired fan art…

…and, of course, dozens of memes.

how it feels to watch Taylor Swift get engaged pic.twitter.com/g81ct175gw — (@rubywdc) August 26, 2025

announce those tour dates i am ready to pay for that wedding — ema ❤️‍ (@hotasswiftin) August 26, 2025

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married pic.twitter.com/gRRyTc9chD — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 26, 2025

me opening her post notification expecting another vinyl variant or something pic.twitter.com/bzd0u8HNe5 — molly ⸆⸉ (@rwylmolly) August 26, 2025

He has taught me that I haven’t been nearly insane enough in my life https://t.co/9RaoqaNI5h — JJ (@chiefswiftdom) August 26, 2025

They can't go wrong with cocktail weenies! They taste as good as they look, and they come with this delicious red sauce. It looks like ketchup, it tastes like ketchup, but brother, it ain't ketchup! pic.twitter.com/MKKxg1QFT0 — Simpsons Quotes (@Simpsons_tweets) August 26, 2025

turns out they’re married in every universe pic.twitter.com/AdAymwoUaC — aisha⸆⸉❤️‍ (@everaishamore) August 26, 2025

DAY ONE ONE DAY pic.twitter.com/yisBDfBdR2 — My ❤️‍ (@guiltyasmy) August 26, 2025

Tried to give her a friendship bracelet but ended up getting her a ring pic.twitter.com/XSC4RO0oxD — ⸆⸉ ❤️‍ (@perfectlyfine89) August 26, 2025

