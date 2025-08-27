Home / Entertainment

Best Memes and Reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement

By Regina Sienra on August 27, 2025

 

It’s a love story, and Taylor Swift just said yes. The pop superstar took to Instagram to reveal her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce with a quirky message: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The news comes shortly after the announcement of Swift’s upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was unveiled on Kelce’s podcast New Heights—making it the podcast with the most concurrent views of all time.

The couple had been dating since the summer of 2023, when Swift was in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended a show in the stadium where his team plays. Sad about not getting to meet the singer and hand her a friendship bracelet—a tradition among swifties, inspired by her song “You’re On Your Own Kid”—with his phone number on it, he shared his plight on his podcast. The news promptly inspired mutual acquaintances to set them up.

“If this guy isn’t crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Taylor recalled about Kelce’s first attempts to date her two years ago. Since then, the pair have repeatedly and outspokenly supportive of each other’s professional endeavors, from Kelce attending multiple Eras Tour shows—and even joining her on stage one time— to Swift cheering for him at multiple games, including flying straight from her tour date in Tokyo to join him at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Having long chronicled her longings and heartbreak in her songs, Swift has provided a soundtrack to millions around the world—one that tells listeners that their feelings are valid and shared. Understandably, fans have welcomed the news excitedly, as it marks that she’s found the love she’s always dreamed of finding, despite all the obstacles she has faced. Fans shared their elation on social media and out in the world. There’s even video of fans learning the news and cheering while waiting in line for a Gracie Abrams concert and a professor who canceled classes due to the excitement.

As with any pop culture event, thousands of memes have made the rounds, from fan art and cheeky reflections on Kelce’s manifestation techniques to fans being happy for “their close personal friend, Taylor Swift” and a couple that seemingly predicted their relationship five years ago.

Read on for some of the best reactions to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

The news even inspired fan art…

…and, of course, dozens of memes.

Taylor Swift: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Sources: Taylor Swift earns podcast record with appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights; Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl | NHTV

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
