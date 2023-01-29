Home / Inspiring

Devoted Teacher Makes Personalized Plush Toys Based on Students’ Drawings

By Regina Sienra on January 29, 2023
Devoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ Drawings

Teachers are superheroes. They go the extra mile for their students and change lives by inspiring, listening, and enlightening their kids. A teacher from Melbourne, Australia, showed her devotion to her students by making toy plushies inspired by her students' drawings. She gave them to her pupils at the end of the school term.

Reid Parker, the father of one of the lucky children who got a plushie, shared the creations online and started a wave of admiration for the teacher. (The educator wants to remain anonymous and keep a low profile.)

“There are teachers out there who do amazing things for their students that aren’t always as tangible as what my son’s teacher has done,” says Parker in a statement. “Just being an adult who listens to them can be enough to improve a kid’s life, or someone who is passionate about dinosaurs, or space, or art can jump-start a child’s imagination.”

The marvelous creatures show the seemingly infinite creativity of the students in elementary school. From fluffy creatures with claws to wide-eyed companions, the teacher beautifully translated what's on the page into a huggable toy the children will cherish for years to come.

According to Parker, the educator started making these plushies in 2020 and delivered them to the children's homes during the pandemic. Since the teacher paid for the supplies for the plushies from her own pocket, fellow parents and good samaritans online reached out to Parker for ways to help her. That's why he set up a GoFundMe page where people can show their support and thank her for bringing them a little joy.

“These people spend so much time with our children, we want to ensure they’re rewarded appropriately and not just thought of as glorified babysitters,” writes Parker. “There is certainly a difference in teachers’ pay between Australia and the U.S. but regardless, we need to ensure they’re paid enough so we can attract and keep the best of the best.”

A teacher from Melbourne, Australia decided to show her devotion to her students by making toy plushies inspired by drawings made by them.

Devoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ Drawings

Reid Parker, the father of one of the lucky children who got a plushie, shared the creations online and started a wave of admiration for the teacher.

Devoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ Drawings

“Just being an adult who listens to them can be enough to improve a kid’s life, or someone who is passionate about dinosaurs, or space, or art can jump-start a child’s imagination,” says Parker.

Devoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ Drawings

Since the teacher paid for the supplies for the plushies from her own pocket, fellow parents and good samaritans online reached out to Parker for ways to help her.

Devoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ Drawings

He set up a GoFundMe page where people can show their support and thank her for bringing them a little joy.

Devoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ DrawingsDevoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ DrawingsDevoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ DrawingsDevoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ DrawingsDevoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ DrawingsDevoted Teacher Makes Plush Toys Based on Her Students’ DrawingsReid Parker: GoFundMe | Twitter
h/t: [Bored Panda]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reid Parker.

Related Articles:

Teacher Goes Viral For Joining a Dance-Off With Her Students

42 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

Japanese Art Teacher Rakes Fallen Leaves Into Floor Illustrations of Beloved Pop Culture Characters

Teacher Keeps Empty Chair in Classroom for Over 50 Years for an Incredibly Touching Reason

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Saves 24 People From Blizzard and the Buffalo Bills Reward Him With Tickets to Tickets to the Super Bowl
Japanese Woman Mesmerizes Audiences by Snowboarding While Wearing a Kimono for “Coming of Age Day”
9-Year-Old Paleontology Lover Finds Giant Megalodon Tooth on Maryland Beach
Olympian Chloe Kim Carried a Snowboarder to Safety Down a Hill at Mammoth Mountain
97-Year-Old Gymnast Inspires the World With Her Incredible Abilities
Miss Thailand Wears Soda Tab Dress at Miss Universe as a Tribute to Her Garbage Collector Parents

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life
Ke Huy Quan Delivers an Emotional Speech After Golden Globes Win
82-Year-Old Walmart Cashier Retires After TikToker Raises $100K for Him
Viral “Popcorn Guy” Amazes TikTok With His Mesmerizing Snack-Serving Skills
45 Brilliant Quotes About Art From Famous Artists and Great Creative Minds
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin’s Charity Raises $7 Million Since His On-Field Cardiac Arrest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.