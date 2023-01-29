Devoted Teacher Makes Personalized Plush Toys Based on Students’ Drawings

Teachers are superheroes. They go the extra mile for their students and change lives by inspiring, listening, and enlightening their kids. A teacher from Melbourne, Australia, showed her devotion to her students by making toy plushies inspired by her students' drawings. She gave them to her pupils at the end of the school term.

Reid Parker, the father of one of the lucky children who got a plushie, shared the creations online and started a wave of admiration for the teacher. (The educator wants to remain anonymous and keep a low profile.)

“There are teachers out there who do amazing things for their students that aren’t always as tangible as what my son’s teacher has done,” says Parker in a statement. “Just being an adult who listens to them can be enough to improve a kid’s life, or someone who is passionate about dinosaurs, or space, or art can jump-start a child’s imagination.”

The marvelous creatures show the seemingly infinite creativity of the students in elementary school. From fluffy creatures with claws to wide-eyed companions, the teacher beautifully translated what's on the page into a huggable toy the children will cherish for years to come.

According to Parker, the educator started making these plushies in 2020 and delivered them to the children's homes during the pandemic. Since the teacher paid for the supplies for the plushies from her own pocket, fellow parents and good samaritans online reached out to Parker for ways to help her. That's why he set up a GoFundMe page where people can show their support and thank her for bringing them a little joy.

“These people spend so much time with our children, we want to ensure they’re rewarded appropriately and not just thought of as glorified babysitters,” writes Parker. “There is certainly a difference in teachers’ pay between Australia and the U.S. but regardless, we need to ensure they’re paid enough so we can attract and keep the best of the best.”

Reid Parker: GoFundMe | Twitter

h/t: [Bored Panda]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reid Parker.

