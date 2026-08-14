After dark, approximately 20,000 white sunflowers begin to glow at Nagai Botanical Garden in Osaka, Japan. This new installation, Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark, by international art collective teamLab transforms a seasonal field of sunflowers into a luminous, interactive artwork. teamLab works with the living landscape itself, using light, sound, and sensors to create an experience that changes with the presence of people and wildlife who encounter it.

The installation opened on August 1, 2026, at teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka, the collective’s permanent nighttime open-air museum within Nagai Botanical Garden. Its presentation is dependent on the seasonal condition of the sunflowers. The environment shifts as visitors move through the field. When a person approaches a sunflower, the flower becomes more intensely illuminated and emits a resonant sound. That response then travels outward, creating waves of light and sound among the surrounding flowers. A visitor standing farther away may see the illumination arrive without ever seeing the person who triggered it. This interaction gives the installation its sense of presence.

At Nagai Botanical Garden in Osaka, teamLab’s Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark transforms approximately 20,000 white sunflowers into a glowing nighttime artwork.

Humans, however, are not necessarily the only participants. Because the work exists outdoors within a living botanical environment, wildlife can also interact with the installation. An animal moving through the flowers may cause them to respond, introducing an element of unpredictability that would be impossible to recreate inside a traditional gallery.

That uncertainty shifts the relationship between viewer and artwork. The flowers become a kind of meeting point, translating otherwise fleeting encounters into light and sound.

As people or animals approach the flowers, individual blooms illuminate and emit sound, sending waves of light through the field and turning movement into a visible connection across the landscape.

The work builds on teamLab’s larger initiative to integrate digital art with existing natural environments. Since opening in 2022, teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka has transformed portions of Nagai Botanical Garden into nighttime artworks that respond to the surrounding ecosystem. The garden itself covers approximately 240,000 square meters (over 2.5 million square feet) and contains around 1,200 plant species.

In Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark, teamLab’s digital systems do not attempt to imitate nature. Instead, light, sound, and sensors interact with real sunflowers rooted in the ground and growing according to their own seasonal cycle. This adds another dimension to the experience. The field exists only during the flowers’ blooming period, giving the installation a natural lifespan that its digital components cannot dictate. The technology may be repeatable, but the living landscape around it is not.

This relationship between digital technology and the natural world forms part of teamLab’s broader Digitized Nature concept, which explores how digital systems can transform natural environments into works of art without removing them from their original surroundings. In Osaka, this approach allows visitors to experience a familiar botanical landscape differently, using light and sound to reveal relationships that might otherwise remain invisible.

The installation builds on teamLab’s Digitized Nature concept, using light, sound, and digital systems to interact with a living botanical environment rather than recreate nature through technology.

Among 20,000 sunflowers, each visitor becomes one presence within a much larger living system, capable of changing the landscape but never completely controlling it.

Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark is now on view at teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka within Nagai Botanical Garden through August 16, 2026.

On view through August 16, 2026, the seasonal installation offers a fleeting experience in which visitors become one presence among thousands of sunflowers.

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Exhibition Information :

teamLab

Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark

August 1–16, 2026

teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka, Nagai Botanical Garden

1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi-ku, Osaka, Japan

My Modern Met teamLab.