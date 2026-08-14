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teamLab Illuminates Osaka’s Botanical Garden With 20,000 Glowing Sunflowers

By Sage Helene on August 14, 2026
Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

After dark, approximately 20,000 white sunflowers begin to glow at Nagai Botanical Garden in Osaka, Japan. This new installation, Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark, by international art collective teamLab transforms a seasonal field of sunflowers into a luminous, interactive artwork. teamLab works with the living landscape itself, using light, sound, and sensors to create an experience that changes with the presence of people and wildlife who encounter it.

The installation opened on August 1, 2026, at teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka, the collective’s permanent nighttime open-air museum within Nagai Botanical Garden. Its presentation is dependent on the seasonal condition of the sunflowers. The environment shifts as visitors move through the field. When a person approaches a sunflower, the flower becomes more intensely illuminated and emits a resonant sound. That response then travels outward, creating waves of light and sound among the surrounding flowers. A visitor standing farther away may see the illumination arrive without ever seeing the person who triggered it. This interaction gives the installation its sense of presence.

At Nagai Botanical Garden in Osaka, teamLab’s Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark transforms approximately 20,000 white sunflowers into a glowing nighttime artwork.

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark, 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Humans, however, are not necessarily the only participants. Because the work exists outdoors within a living botanical environment, wildlife can also interact with the installation. An animal moving through the flowers may cause them to respond, introducing an element of unpredictability that would be impossible to recreate inside a traditional gallery.

That uncertainty shifts the relationship between viewer and artwork. The flowers become a kind of meeting point, translating otherwise fleeting encounters into light and sound.

As people or animals approach the flowers, individual blooms illuminate and emit sound, sending waves of light through the field and turning movement into a visible connection across the landscape.

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

The work builds on teamLab’s larger initiative to integrate digital art with existing natural environments. Since opening in 2022, teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka has transformed portions of Nagai Botanical Garden into nighttime artworks that respond to the surrounding ecosystem. The garden itself covers approximately 240,000 square meters (over 2.5 million square feet) and contains around 1,200 plant species.

In Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark, teamLab’s digital systems do not attempt to imitate nature. Instead, light, sound, and sensors interact with real sunflowers rooted in the ground and growing according to their own seasonal cycle. This adds another dimension to the experience. The field exists only during the flowers’ blooming period, giving the installation a natural lifespan that its digital components cannot dictate. The technology may be repeatable, but the living landscape around it is not.

This relationship between digital technology and the natural world forms part of teamLab’s broader Digitized Nature concept, which explores how digital systems can transform natural environments into works of art without removing them from their original surroundings. In Osaka, this approach allows visitors to experience a familiar botanical landscape differently, using light and sound to reveal relationships that might otherwise remain invisible.

The installation builds on teamLab’s Digitized Nature concept, using light, sound, and digital systems to interact with a living botanical environment rather than recreate nature through technology.

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Among 20,000 sunflowers, each visitor becomes one presence within a much larger living system, capable of changing the landscape but never completely controlling it.

Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark is now on view at teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka within Nagai Botanical Garden through August 16, 2026.

On view through August 16, 2026, the seasonal installation offers a fleeting experience in which visitors become one presence among thousands of sunflowers.

Art Installation of field of glowing sunflowers

teamLab, “Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark,” 2026, Interactive Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

 

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Exhibition Information:
teamLab
Life is the Small Sun Flickering in the Dark
August 1–16, 2026
teamLab Botanical Garden Osaka, Nagai Botanical Garden
1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi-ku, Osaka, Japan

teamLab: Website | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met teamLab. 

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Immersive teamLab Museum and Wetlands Expansion Coming To Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

Kyoto Is Now Home to teamLab’s Largest Museum of Immersive Installations

teamlab’s Ever-Changing, Immersive Artwork Arrives in Abu Dhabi

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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