Kyoto Is Now Home to teamLab’s Largest Museum of Immersive Installations

By Jessica Stewart on October 24, 2025
teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Megaliths in the Eternal Existence of the Open Universe © teamLab

Immersive art collective teamLab has added yet another museum to its roster in Japan, and this is its biggest one ever. Located in Kyoto, teamLab Biovortex Kyoto spans over 10,000 square meters (about 107,639 square feet) and over 50 artworks that transport visitors to another world. From interactive installations to educational spaces, the museum is a full display of teamLab’s creativity.

Notable work that’s making its debut in the Kyoto space includes Megaliths in the Eternal Existence of the Open Universe. The installation is based on the concept that the environment produces phenomena that allow the artwork to exist. The sights and sounds of the space completely engulf visitors, allowing them to feel connected to the artwork. This is the magic of teamLab, as they produce art that isn’t just seen, but felt with the entire body.

“Our intention was to create physical art where the world of the artwork is continuous with the body, transforms through the presence of people, and integrates with one’s self,” shares teamLab founder Inoko Toshiyuki. “This art form is experienced as one walks with intent in an endlessly expansive spatial setting. Additionally, we aimed to explore a world where artworks interrelate and continuously flow without boundaries, with the beauty lying in the continuity within.”

Another standout experience is Morphing Continuum, where small balls, lit in a myriad of colors, swirl through the room. Completely mesmerizing, the calm energy they exude is indicative of how teamLab works. Using sound, light, and color, they’re able to shift a mood and transform the energy found within a space.

“teamLab Kyoto exceeded my already high expectations,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “Meticulous installations, breathtaking lighting, floating lanterns, and towering monoliths combine for an unforgettable visit. A must-see in Kyoto with unmatched photo opportunities.”

Located within walking distance to Kyoto Station, teamLab Biovortex Kyoto is already a hit, having sold out prior to opening. Moving from installation to installation, the energy of opening day was palpable, as each area held a new surprise waiting to be experienced. Sure to become a new destination in an already culturally rich Kyoto, it’s just one more incredible achievement for teamLab.

Immersive art collective teamLab has opened their largest museum yet—teamLab Biovortex Kyoto.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Crows are Chased and the Chasing Crows are Destined to be Chased as well © teamLab

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Sea of Solidified Light © teamLab

The permanent museum spans over 10,000 square meters (about 107,639 square feet) and contains over 50 artworks.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Resonating Microcosms – Solidified Light © teamLab

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Resonating Microcosms – Solidified Light © teamLab

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Transient Abstract Life and Return © teamLab

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab, Traces of Life © teamLab

Known for their immersive installations, teamLab has created a space that transports visitors to another world.

 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

