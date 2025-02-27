Home / Inspiring / Good News

Over 1,700 Artists and Arts Workers Will Receive Aid From the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund

By Eva Baron on February 27, 2025

LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund

Since its launch in January, the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund has served as a critical lifeline for artists and arts workers impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The initiative, led by J. Paul Getty Trust, alongside several art institutions in the city, has successfully raised more than $14 million for redistribution efforts.

Now, six weeks later, the Getty has announced that more than 1,700 artists and arts workers across all disciplines will receive emergency support through the fund. The vast majority of these recipients are being funded at their requested amounts, to a maximum of $10,000. Percentage-wise, 85% of recipients applied as artists and 15% as art workers, with 78% of the group impacted by the Eaton fire.

The LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund is currently administered by the Center for Cultural Innovation (CCI), which prioritized a swift redistribution of funds. According to a statement from the Getty, the CCI conducted deep community outreach as well as one-on-one technical assistance, emphasizing accessibility at its core.

“Understanding how severely our cultural community has been impacted by the fires, we designed a program that would quickly get funds to those who needed it most,” says Angie Kim, president and CEO of CCI. “We involved everyone possible to conduct outreach, connecting with arts employers, hiring community artists, coordinating with other relief funders, and attending neighborhood gatherings.”

Major supporters of the fund include the Mellon, Ford, Ahmanson, the Broad Art, Ellsworth Kelly, and Perenchio Foundations, Qatar Museums, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Christie’s, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Frieze, among many others. My Modern Met is also proud to have donated to the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund.

The deadline to apply for relief funds at CCI passed on February 18, 2025, and donations are no longer being accepted online. If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives.

The Getty Foundation has announced that over 1,700 artists and arts workers will receive funds from its LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum)

The fund was originally launched with $12 million by the Getty in mid-January. It has since garnered over $14 million in available funds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum)

Source: Over 1,700 Artists and Arts Workers in LA Receive $14.3 Million for Urgent Fire Relief

