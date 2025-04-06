Home / Inspiring / Good News

Four Best Friends Create the Ultimate “Friendhood” After Moving Into Houses on the Same Street

By Emma Taggart on April 6, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Education Consultant (@erinncottman)

Close female friendships are like a chosen family. There’s something special about feeling truly understood and supported by your people. Four women in Atlanta, Georgia, know that feeling all too well. They’re so close, in fact, that they decided to move onto the same street, creating the kind of tight-knit community most of us can only dream about.

Sarabeth Stine, Erinn Cottman, Kelly Holbin, and Kristi W. have been best friends for 17 years and are now all in their 40s. Sarabeth was the first to settle in the neighborhood, paving the way for her friends to follow. A decade ago, Kelly found a home just around the corner. Three years ago, Erinn moved in right across the street from Sarabeth. Then, a year later, Kristi surprised everyone by buying a house just one door down, completing their tight-knit “Friendhood.”

Kristi and Kelly met in college and have been best friends for 25 years. In 2008, Kelly moved to Atlanta, where she met Sarabeth and Erinn. Over time, the four women formed a unique bond, sharing 17 years of friendship. Reflecting on their fortunate situation, Kristi said, “It’s a true blessing for me. It feels like these girls are my sisters.” Erinn added, “We all developed our own individual relationships, which fused the bond amongst the group.”

When Kelly spotted a house for sale in Sarabeth's neighborhood, she hesitated at first, unsure if it might be crossing a boundary. “I text her to ask would it be weird if I lived in the same neighborhood. She was like ‘absolutely not.’” When Erinn was looking for a house, she initially thought it might be “creepy” to live right across the street from Sarabeth. But she decided to go for it anyway, and it’s been nothing but a positive decision. Now, the women regularly enjoy workouts and morning walks together around the neighborhood.

The close community has also created lasting friendships for the women’s children. For Erinn and Sarabeth, it’s meant their sons—aged eight and ten—have had the chance to grow up side by side. “Our boys are a year and a half apart and they run back and forth between our houses,” said Sarabeth. “They did Christmas morning together!”

When the house next to Sarabeth went up for sale, she playfully suggested to Kristi, “Please come and buy this house.” Kristi decided to go for it but kept the whole thing a secret from the others. She even disguised herself when she went for the home inspection.

A now-viral video captures the unforgettable moment Kristi revealed she would be moving into the neighborhood, with all the women erupting in pure excitement. “I made up a story and said ‘would you guys come and look at a house—I really want your opinion?’” Kirsti recalled. “We got in the car and pulled away and then I turned around as if I’d forgotten something. She adds, “Then I told them I was buying the house.” Sarabeth recalls, “That’s when we lost our minds.”

The four women may not see each other every day, but they’re always there for one another whenever anyone needs support. Sarabeth says, “What makes us special is regardless of what has happened, we have an ability to accept each other–and be vulnerable with each other.”

After going viral, a local property company called Opendoor surprised the four best friends with custom PJs, walkie-talkies, and other thoughtful gifts. Now, they have everything they need for the ultimate sleepover. They even used the walkie-talkies to send Erinn a birthday message.

Sarabeth Stine, Erinn Cottman, Kelly Holbin, and Kristi W. have been best friends for 17 years, and now they're all living on the same street.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Education Consultant (@erinncottman)

The best friends regularly have dinner together, creating the kind of tight-knit community most of us can only dream about.

@sbinthecityatl Love this man #thefriendhood #opendoor #compoundliving #besties #neighbors @erinnoneflightaway @Kristi @explorewithKellyRae ♬ Ooh La La – Josie Dunne

The Friendhood: TikTok

Source: Four Best Friends All Move to Houses On the Same Street: ‘These Girls are my Sisters

Related Articles:

Best Friends Win the Lottery, Decide to Spread the Wealth to Their Community

Best Friends Move In Together and Are Helping Raise Each Other’s Kids

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Support of Michelle Yeoh Is an Inspiration for Female Friendships Everywhere

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

8-Year-Old Painter Opens First Solo Exhibition and Has Already Landed Sales
Emirates Will Soon Become the World’s First Autism-Certified Airline
School Bus Driver Goes the Extra Mile to Make Sure Student Has Pajamas on Pajama Day
8-Year-Old Heart Transplant Candidate Craving Pickles Gets “Pickle Party” in Children’s Hospital
Watch Steve Carell Surprise High School Seniors Affected by LA Wildfires With Free Prom Tickets
$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Paralyzed Man Makes Selfless Donation to Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy
Internet-Famous Bald Eagle Pair’s Three Eggs Are Expected To Hatch Soon
Over 1,700 Artists and Arts Workers Will Receive Aid From the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund
87-Year-Old Widower Goes Viral for Hand-Delivering Party Invitations, Saying “4 PM Until the Cops Arrive”
UMass Will Give $10K to Student Who Made Half-Court Shot After Insurance Company Denies Prize
Man Who Fled Palisades Fire on a Bicycle Reunites With the Only Artwork Rescued From His Demolished Home

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.