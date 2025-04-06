Four Best Friends Create the Ultimate “Friendhood” After Moving Into Houses on the Same Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Education Consultant (@erinncottman)

Close female friendships are like a chosen family. There’s something special about feeling truly understood and supported by your people. Four women in Atlanta, Georgia, know that feeling all too well. They’re so close, in fact, that they decided to move onto the same street, creating the kind of tight-knit community most of us can only dream about.

Sarabeth Stine, Erinn Cottman, Kelly Holbin, and Kristi W. have been best friends for 17 years and are now all in their 40s. Sarabeth was the first to settle in the neighborhood, paving the way for her friends to follow. A decade ago, Kelly found a home just around the corner. Three years ago, Erinn moved in right across the street from Sarabeth. Then, a year later, Kristi surprised everyone by buying a house just one door down, completing their tight-knit “Friendhood.”

Kristi and Kelly met in college and have been best friends for 25 years. In 2008, Kelly moved to Atlanta, where she met Sarabeth and Erinn. Over time, the four women formed a unique bond, sharing 17 years of friendship. Reflecting on their fortunate situation, Kristi said, “It’s a true blessing for me. It feels like these girls are my sisters.” Erinn added, “We all developed our own individual relationships, which fused the bond amongst the group.”

When Kelly spotted a house for sale in Sarabeth's neighborhood, she hesitated at first, unsure if it might be crossing a boundary. “I text her to ask would it be weird if I lived in the same neighborhood. She was like ‘absolutely not.’” When Erinn was looking for a house, she initially thought it might be “creepy” to live right across the street from Sarabeth. But she decided to go for it anyway, and it’s been nothing but a positive decision. Now, the women regularly enjoy workouts and morning walks together around the neighborhood.

The close community has also created lasting friendships for the women’s children. For Erinn and Sarabeth, it’s meant their sons—aged eight and ten—have had the chance to grow up side by side. “Our boys are a year and a half apart and they run back and forth between our houses,” said Sarabeth. “They did Christmas morning together!”

When the house next to Sarabeth went up for sale, she playfully suggested to Kristi, “Please come and buy this house.” Kristi decided to go for it but kept the whole thing a secret from the others. She even disguised herself when she went for the home inspection.

A now-viral video captures the unforgettable moment Kristi revealed she would be moving into the neighborhood, with all the women erupting in pure excitement. “I made up a story and said ‘would you guys come and look at a house—I really want your opinion?’” Kirsti recalled. “We got in the car and pulled away and then I turned around as if I’d forgotten something. She adds, “Then I told them I was buying the house.” Sarabeth recalls, “That’s when we lost our minds.”

The four women may not see each other every day, but they’re always there for one another whenever anyone needs support. Sarabeth says, “What makes us special is regardless of what has happened, we have an ability to accept each other–and be vulnerable with each other.”

After going viral, a local property company called Opendoor surprised the four best friends with custom PJs, walkie-talkies, and other thoughtful gifts. Now, they have everything they need for the ultimate sleepover. They even used the walkie-talkies to send Erinn a birthday message.

The best friends regularly have dinner together, creating the kind of tight-knit community most of us can only dream about.

