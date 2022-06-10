View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Morris (@ftmog)

Everyone loves a day at the beach, but if you come across litter on the sand, it can make things worse for you and the environment. One man is doing his part to clean up local beaches, and has invented innovative gear to help him do it. Based in Texas, Glenn Morris uses custom grabbers to pick up trash and a remote-controlled car topped with a trashcan to help make the process easy and efficient.

Morris founded the group LitterBuggies, and hopes that these RC cars will make it easier for others to keep their surroundings clean. “There are an estimated 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean that have significant impacts on marine life and are shifting ecosystems for the worse. This number is expected to double within the next ten years,” the LitterBuggies website states. “To do our part, we use RC (remote controlled) cars to more efficiently pick up trash on various beaches. We hope to expand our little hobby into a larger movement, with the goal to make as big of a difference as possible.”

A couple of days a week, Morris visits his local beaches equipped with his grabber and RC car, and films himself collecting trash scattered along the shore. He also calculates the weight of each trash haul, which can vary from four to 60 gallons, depending on how much activity occurred on the beach. Some of the items left behind on the sand, like diapers and glass bottles, are alarming, especially when trashcans are located not too far away. Even so, it is inspiring to see how Morris diligently picks up all of the debris and leaves the beach better than he found it, every time.

You can learn more about what Morris is doing by following him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Texan Glenn Morris is dedicated to cleaning up his local beaches

He built a custom grabber and placed a trashcan on a remote-controlled car that follows him on wheels.

