This Adorable Teapot Ring Lets You Have a Tiny Tea Party Wherever You Go

By Emma Taggart on March 2, 2021
Tea Kettle Ring by Shyle

If you love a cup of tea, perhaps you’ll appreciate this hand-crafted teapot ring. The sterling silver statement ring is made by Indian jewelry designer Astha (of Shyle). Featuring a delicate handle, a spout, and even a tiny cup, the beautiful piece of jewelry looks just like a dollhouse accessory that you can wear on your hand.

The miniature teapot is based on antique silver teapots found in India. Both the kettle and the cup have been carefully etched to include traditional, decorated motifs. It's also crafted to look as though the teapot is pouring liquid into the cup. And to add to its whimsical design, it features a little lid that can open to reveal a secret compartment. The inside of the kettle is hollow, so you can store tiny keepsakes inside the ring. The piece measures a generous 4.6 x 2.5 inches, so it’s sure to catch the eye of jewelry admirers wherever you go.

Other than teapot rings, Astha also lovingly crafts other designs from her signature silver. In her Etsy store you’ll find statement earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, too. Check out some of her jewelry pieces below and find more on Etsy.

Indian jewelry designer Astha (of Shyle) handcrafted this sterling silver teapot ring.

Tea Kettle Ring by Shyle

The detailed piece looks just like a dollhouse accessory that you can wear on your hand.

Tea Kettle Ring by ShyleTea Kettle Ring by Shyle

The jewelry designer has an enchanting selection of other whimsical accessories, too.

Jewelry by ShyleJewelry by ShyleJewelry by ShyleJewelry by ShyleJewelry by ShyleShyle: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Etsy
h/t: [Neatorama]

All images via Shyle.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
