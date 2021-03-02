This Adorable Teapot Ring Lets You Have a Tiny Tea Party Wherever You Go

If you love a cup of tea, perhaps you’ll appreciate this hand-crafted teapot ring. The sterling silver statement ring is made by Indian jewelry designer Astha (of Shyle). Featuring a delicate handle, a spout, and even a tiny cup, the beautiful piece of jewelry looks just like a dollhouse accessory that you can wear on your hand.

The miniature teapot is based on antique silver teapots found in India. Both the kettle and the cup have been carefully etched to include traditional, decorated motifs. It's also crafted to look as though the teapot is pouring liquid into the cup. And to add to its whimsical design, it features a little lid that can open to reveal a secret compartment. The inside of the kettle is hollow, so you can store tiny keepsakes inside the ring. The piece measures a generous 4.6 x 2.5 inches, so it’s sure to catch the eye of jewelry admirers wherever you go.

Other than teapot rings, Astha also lovingly crafts other designs from her signature silver. In her Etsy store you’ll find statement earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, too. Check out some of her jewelry pieces below and find more on Etsy.

Indian jewelry designer Astha (of Shyle) handcrafted this sterling silver teapot ring.

The detailed piece looks just like a dollhouse accessory that you can wear on your hand.

The jewelry designer has an enchanting selection of other whimsical accessories, too.

Shyle: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

h/t: [Neatorama]

All images via Shyle.

