Artist Creates Breathtaking Dreamscapes With Surreal Photo Manipulations

By Margherita Cole on April 29, 2021
Creative Photo Manipulations by Ted Chin

Art can be a window to another time and place. While some creatives render realistic depictions of their surroundings, others like Ted Chin create fantastical worlds that would be otherwise impossible. “When I was in grad school, due to a lack of time and money, I was not able to travel as much as I wanted to,” Chin admits. “I've always dreamed about visiting different places, to see and experience new things, and to tell stories.”

An expert in photo manipulation, Chin merges striking landscapes with animals, people, and other subjects. The key to a successful composite like his, is to add the unexpected. “I find it easier to tell my stories with images, rather than words,” he explains. “By using my imagination and photography/photoshop skills, it becomes my passion to recreate and share my surreal fantasy with the world.”

Everything seems to be possible in Chin's immersive dreamscapes. Whether it be orange jellyfish swimming through cloudy skies, or a massive angler fish with the moon as its luminescent lure, each picture is a visual retreat from reality.

Scroll down to see more photo manipulations by Chin, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Artist Ted Chin creates fantastical worlds with his Photoshop skills.

Creative Photo Manipulations by Ted Chin

The unexpected compositions are imbued with a sense of surrealism.

Creative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted ChinCreative Photo Manipulations by Ted Chin

Ted Chin: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ted Chin.

