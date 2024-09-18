Stunning Winners of the 2024 International Photography Awards Capture Unique Sights of Our World

The winners of the 21st edition of the International Photography Awards (IPA) have been announced, and the images are among the most memorable in the history of the contest. From Sports to Nature, the IPA hands out 11 awards, dividing each category between professional and non-professional images. Inspiring both established and up-and-coming photographers to share their unique views of the world, the IPA jury sorted through thousands of pictures to find the most compelling images in a wide array of categories.

Among the most striking images is that of Paul Szimák, Professional Winner of the Fine Art category for his image titled FINE ART OF RESILIENCE. The ornate composition of the photograph evokes a baroque painting, almost erasing the line between media and building a bridge between centuries of art history. “In Greek mythology, the goddess Gaia personifies the earth. Mother Earth does not age,” Szimák says about his image. “She appears to us as radiantly beautiful as eternal youth. But in reality she is exhausted and exploited. Is the end near? Will she be resurrected in the eternal cycle?”

Other images are firmly rooted in current issues, relaying to the world the heartbreaking individual stories that unfold in larger tragedies. Mustafa Hassona won the Editorial/Press Photographer of the Year title for his coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Particularly, a harrowing image of a man crying as he carries the lifeless body of a beloved relative conveys the levels of desperation and loss the Palestinian people have faced over the last months.

The Non-Professional categories are full of equally absorbing images. For example, César Guardia Alemañi's Toward Intimacy explores the depths of bonds behind close doors, and how these shape our individual experiences. The competition highlights an image that seems to tell a fully rounded story on its own, presenting a small girl about to show a work of art to a bed-ridden senior man.

The 11 category winners in the Professional categories will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, while the 11 category winners in the Non-Professional categories will each receive a $500 prize. They all receive two tickets to attend the Lucie Awards Gala in New York city, where the winners of the titles of International Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year, for professionals and non-professionals respectively, will be announced.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite images of the 2024 International Photography Awards.

The International Photography Awards has announced the category winners for their 2024 contest.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the IPA.

Related Articles :

Incredible Winners of the 2024 Minimialist Photography Awards

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition

Incredible Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards

Creative Winners of the 2024 Mobile Photography Awards