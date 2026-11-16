Video games get a bad rap. Though they’re often looked down upon as a distracting outlet for young adults, despite the creativity and problem-solving that’s often involved, it turns out they can also be essential in saving lives. Teenager Kylie Arellano was rescued after allegedly being held captive for more than 500 days, thanks to an unlikely connection she made with another player through the popular online game Among Us.

An online multiplayer game that uses social deduction to seek out the “impostors” in a group of players, Among Us rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a great way for friends to keep in touch during quarantine. For Arellano, who went missing from her Utah home in May 2025, the game’s ability to connect players with one another ultimately became a crucial part of her rescue.

Arellano was allegedly held captive in the basement of 39-year-old Adam Hunter Harmel’s home in Huntington, Oregon. Although Harmel had reportedly taken away her original phone, he eventually gave her another device that could connect to Wi-Fi but had no cellular service. This allowed Arellano to play Among Us and, more importantly, communicate with other people through the game.

In mid-October 2026, Arellano began talking with another player she met while playing Among Us. Their conversations eventually moved to another social media platform, where she revealed her identity and explained that she was being held against her will. The other player (a child) told their mother, who contacted the FBI.

On November 1, the FBI monitored a video call between Arellano and the other player’s family, during which she shared details about her situation. Authorities were able to rescue her from the Oregon home that same day. Harmel was subsequently charged with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

While Among Us was originally designed as a way for players to work together and identify hidden impostors, for Arellano, it became something much more important. The game provided her with a way to reach the outside world, ultimately helping bring her captivity to an end.

Teenager Kylie Arellano was rescued from her kidnapper by communicating her need for help in the online game Among Us.

Related Articles :

CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life

Boy Finally Meets His Online Best Friend in Person After 3 Years of Playing Video Games Together

World’s First Museum for Video Game Art Will Open in Japan