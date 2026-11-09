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This 103-Year-Old World War II Veteran Is Considered the World’s Oldest Bartender

By Emma Taggart on November 9, 2026

While most people are putting their feet up in retirement, 103-year-old World War II veteran Irvin Koch is still keeping busy at his popular basement bar in Pasadena, Maryland. He’s been running his humble, fully licensed establishment for 60 years, where generations of customers regularly gather for a drink.

Koch served in the Philippines with the Navy, and when the war ended, he was 22 years old. Years later, in 1963, he and his brother bought a house in Pasadena that came with an unexpected bar in the basement. Rather than getting rid of it, he decided to open his very own dive bar called Sunset Knoll Club, now known as Irv’s Basement Bar. Six decades later, the drinks continue to flow, the regulars keep coming, the old jukebox keeps playing, and the original decor has barely changed.

Irv’s Basement Bar is full of quirky details, but the dozens of bras dangling from the ceiling are perhaps the most unexpected feature. Apparently, the collection has grown over the years as female customers have donated their own, often leaving their names behind as well. Irv can even recall who started the tradition—a customer named Amy. Visitors will also find names and messages scribbled across the bar counter, walls, and tables, left by other patrons who’ve visited the bar over the years.

Despite being tucked away in his home, the bar is officially recognized as a commercial establishment. And although Koch insists he stays open purely for the cash, his stepson, Jason Cook, believes there’s more to it. “He loves interacting with people and socializing,” he reveals. “He also likes being the center of attention. That certainly seems to be what’s keeping him alive.”

103-year-old World War II veteran Irvin Koch is still keeping busy at his popular basement bar in Pasadena, Maryland.

 

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He’s been running his humble, fully-licensed establishment for 60 years, where generations of customers regularly gather for a drink.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

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Source: Last call? Not for this 103-year-old bartender

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
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