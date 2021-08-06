Home / Design / Style

Fashion Brand Telfar Outfits Liberian Olympic Team in Sleek Unisex Uniforms

By Sara Barnes on August 6, 2021
Liberia Athletes in the 2020 Olympic Games

From Left to Right: Wellington Zaza (Athlete), Joseph Fahnbulleh (Olympian), and Akeem Sirleaf (Athlete)

The Olympics are, first and foremost, about incredible athletes competing at the highest levels. But, if you love to look at what people are wearing, the fashion of the Games is exciting, too. The fashion brand Telfar proves this with its collection of unisex uniforms designed for the Liberian team at the 2020 Olympics.

Telfar is a genderless fashion project founded by Telfar Clemens, a Liberian American designer. He, along with his business partner Babak Radboy, created unitards, gowns, track suits, and tank tops for the Liberian team to wear during the Tokyo Games. The looks combine athletic clothing with a fashion-forward aesthetic. They incorporate shades of colors found on the Liberian flag along with large stars that are also a nod to the single star on there. This all adorns a collection ultimately informed by African clothing styles. The lappa—a traditional wrap dress or skirt—was translated into Olympic-wear using jersey fabric with pockets engineered within it.

As the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, Telfar intends to translate these looks into a commercial collection available for the mass market.

Telfar Olympic Uniforms for Liberia

Olympian: Emmanuel Matadi

Telfar Olympic Uniforms for Liberia

Olympian: Emmanuel Matadi

Telfar Olympic Uniforms for Liberia

Olympian: Ebony Morrison

Telfar Olympic Uniforms for Liberia

Olympian: Ebony Morrison

Liberia Athletes in the 2020 Olympic Games

From Left to Right: Joseph Fahnbulleh (Olympian), Ebony Morrison (Olympian), Emmanuel Matadee (Olympian), Telfar Clemens (Designer), Mohammed (stand-in model)

Liberia Athletes in the 2020 Olympic Games

From Left to Right: Joseph Fahnbulleh (Olympian), Akeem Sirleaf (Athlete), Emmanuel Matadi (Olympian), Wellington Zaza (Athlete), Kouty Mawenh (Olympic Attache), and Ebony Morrison (Olympian)

Liberia Athletes in the 2020 Olympic Games

Olympian: Joseph Fahnbulleh

