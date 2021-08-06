Fashion Brand Telfar Outfits Liberian Olympic Team in Sleek Unisex Uniforms

The Olympics are, first and foremost, about incredible athletes competing at the highest levels. But, if you love to look at what people are wearing, the fashion of the Games is exciting, too. The fashion brand Telfar proves this with its collection of unisex uniforms designed for the Liberian team at the 2020 Olympics.

Telfar is a genderless fashion project founded by Telfar Clemens, a Liberian American designer. He, along with his business partner Babak Radboy, created unitards, gowns, track suits, and tank tops for the Liberian team to wear during the Tokyo Games. The looks combine athletic clothing with a fashion-forward aesthetic. They incorporate shades of colors found on the Liberian flag along with large stars that are also a nod to the single star on there. This all adorns a collection ultimately informed by African clothing styles. The lappa—a traditional wrap dress or skirt—was translated into Olympic-wear using jersey fabric with pockets engineered within it.

As the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, Telfar intends to translate these looks into a commercial collection available for the mass market.

