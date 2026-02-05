This Transylvanian Folklore-Inspired Fashion Collection Is Every Goth’s Dream

If gothic horror and dark fairytales are your thing, ABODI Transylvania’s latest collection is sure to lure you in. The fashion brand recently unveiled The Chronicles, a series of wearable art inspired by Transylvanian folklore. Each strikingly haunting design tells its own story, represented through a cinematic photoshoot by the brand’s long-time collaborator, photographer, and creative director Szilveszter Makó.

The collection brings ancient mythological figures into the present, making them feel more relatable. At the heart of the collection is Elisabeth Báthory, a folklore figure typically cast as a witch or monster. However, ABODI put its own twist on the tale, reimagining her as a symbol of female power. Her story reflects the long-standing patriarchal structures and the pressure on women to stay young and beautiful.

The collection features illustrative, hand-painted gowns, sculptural elements, antique fabrics, and garments created in collaboration with local Transylvanian seamstresses. One standout piece is a black sculptural bag inspired by Dracula’s Castle, making it every goth’s dream accessory.

Makó’s photoshoot does more than showcase the garments; it tells their stories, presenting each character as if suspended within a painting. Throughout the series, model Ursula Wangander shapeshifts into a gallery of dark archetypes, embodying Elisabeth Báthory, a blood-drenched monster, the immortal Dracula, the elusive water vila, spectral ghosts, the Cat Mermaid, and other supernatural beings.

“Makó’s imagery captures psychological depth and cultural darkness, positioning the garments as emotional artifacts rather than seasonal products.” ABODI explains. “The campaign functions as a visual narrative—blurring the line between fashion photography, fine art, and mythological documentation.”

Check out The Chronicles collection below, and learn more about each garment on the ABODI website—if you dare.

Credits :

Photography / Art Direction: Szilveszter by Makó @SzilveszterMako for ABODI Transylvania @aboditransylvania

Talent: Ursula Wångander @ursulawangander @nischmanagement

Set Design & illustrations: @theobsidianlune

Executive producer: Siyan Chen @babysiyan

Grooming: Chiara Giangrossi @giangrossichiaramua

Founder / Creative Director at ABODI Transylvania: Dora Abodi

1st photo assistant: @gianlucamalavolta

2nd Photo assistant: @aka_jamess

3rd Photo assistant: @g_savio_

Production assistant: @harrypoor_dan

Wardrobe assistant: @sandu62

Strategic consultant: @peter.szurszabo

ABODI Transylvania: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ABODI Transylvania / Szilveszter by Makó.

