This Transylvanian Folklore-Inspired Fashion Collection Is Every Goth’s Dream

By Emma Taggart on February 5, 2026
The Chronicles Wearable Art Collection by ABODI Transylvania

Photography and art direction by Szilveszter Makó for ABODI Transylvania “The Chronicles,” the new wearable art collection.

If gothic horror and dark fairytales are your thing, ABODI Transylvania’s latest collection is sure to lure you in. The fashion brand recently unveiled The Chronicles, a series of wearable art inspired by Transylvanian folklore. Each strikingly haunting design tells its own story, represented through a cinematic photoshoot by the brand’s long-time collaborator, photographer, and creative director Szilveszter Makó.

The collection brings ancient mythological figures into the present, making them feel more relatable. At the heart of the collection is Elisabeth Báthory, a folklore figure typically cast as a witch or monster. However, ABODI put its own twist on the tale, reimagining her as a symbol of female power. Her story reflects the long-standing patriarchal structures and the pressure on women to stay young and beautiful.

The collection features illustrative, hand-painted gowns, sculptural elements, antique fabrics, and garments created in collaboration with local Transylvanian seamstresses. One standout piece is a black sculptural bag inspired by Dracula’s Castle, making it every goth’s dream accessory.

Makó’s photoshoot does more than showcase the garments; it tells their stories, presenting each character as if suspended within a painting. Throughout the series, model Ursula Wangander shapeshifts into a gallery of dark archetypes, embodying Elisabeth Báthory, a blood-drenched monster, the immortal Dracula, the elusive water vila, spectral ghosts, the Cat Mermaid, and other supernatural beings.

“Makó’s imagery captures psychological depth and cultural darkness, positioning the garments as emotional artifacts rather than seasonal products.” ABODI explains. “The campaign functions as a visual narrative—blurring the line between fashion photography, fine art, and mythological documentation.”

Check out The Chronicles collection below, and learn more about each garment on the ABODI website—if you dare.

Credits:
Photography / Art Direction: Szilveszter by Makó @SzilveszterMako for ABODI Transylvania @aboditransylvania
Talent: Ursula Wångander @ursulawangander @nischmanagement
Set Design & illustrations: @theobsidianlune
Executive producer: Siyan Chen @babysiyan
Grooming: Chiara Giangrossi @giangrossichiaramua
Founder / Creative Director at ABODI Transylvania: Dora Abodi
1st photo assistant: @gianlucamalavolta
2nd Photo assistant: @aka_jamess
3rd Photo assistant: @g_savio_
Production assistant: @harrypoor_dan
Wardrobe assistant: @sandu62
Strategic consultant: @peter.szurszabo

ABODI Transylvania: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ABODI Transylvania / Szilveszter by Makó.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart
