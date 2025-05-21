Ethereal “Ghost” Furniture Merge Design and Technology

Dutch studio DRIFT is known for pushing design boundaries and has been doing so for over a decade, exemplified by 2011's Ghost Collection. This experimental furniture collection, consisting of eight table chairs, two armchairs, and a stool, used 3D technology to create the ethereal designs.

The finished pieces appear to have wisps of smoke encased in clear acrylic, adding to their ghostly appearance. Given that the shapes are only visible when light hits the furniture, the collection also has an air of mystery. In actuality, the shapes were produced by 3D technology that drew forms on the subsurface inside the acrylic. The result is a beautiful illusion that elevates the simple geometry of the chairs and stools.

Interestingly, the collection also looks to the past for inspiration. The two armchairs are known as the King Chair and Queen Chair in a nod to a time when a chair's shape was a nod to social class. While royalty got to sit in more luxurious chairs, the simple, armless table chairs would do for the lower classes.

In the end, Ghost Collection acts as a precursor to subsequent DRIFT designs and installations by demonstrating the studio's willingness to take risks with new technology. Whether using drones or AI algorithms, DRIFT has always pushed the limits, which has led to greater success and more prestigious commissions.

Ghost Collection is a furniture concept by the Dutch design studio DRIFT.

The internal, smoky shapes were created using 3D technology to draw on the substrate inside clear acrylic.

When the light hits, these ethereal forms emerge and create a striking illusion.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DRIFT.

Related Articles :

Sculptural Chandeliers Accented With Real Dandelion Seeds

Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water

Opulent Peacock Chairs Have the Own Plumage Just Like the Real Bird

Artistic Duo Uses Drones to Visualize the Past and Future of Architecture