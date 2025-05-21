Home / Design / Furniture

Ethereal “Ghost” Furniture Merge Design and Technology

By Jessica Stewart on May 21, 2025
Ghost Collection by Studio DRIFT

Photo: Joost van Brug

Dutch studio DRIFT is known for pushing design boundaries and has been doing so for over a decade, exemplified by 2011's Ghost Collection. This experimental furniture collection, consisting of eight table chairs, two armchairs, and a stool, used 3D technology to create the ethereal designs.

The finished pieces appear to have wisps of smoke encased in clear acrylic, adding to their ghostly appearance. Given that the shapes are only visible when light hits the furniture, the collection also has an air of mystery. In actuality, the shapes were produced by 3D technology that drew forms on the subsurface inside the acrylic. The result is a beautiful illusion that elevates the simple geometry of the chairs and stools.

Interestingly, the collection also looks to the past for inspiration. The two armchairs are known as the King Chair and Queen Chair in a nod to a time when a chair's shape was a nod to social class. While royalty got to sit in more luxurious chairs, the simple, armless table chairs would do for the lower classes.

In the end, Ghost Collection acts as a precursor to subsequent DRIFT designs and installations by demonstrating the studio's willingness to take risks with new technology. Whether using drones or AI algorithms, DRIFT has always pushed the limits, which has led to greater success and more prestigious commissions.

Ghost Collection is a furniture concept by the Dutch design studio DRIFT.

Ghost Collection by Studio DRIFT

Photo: Gert Jan van Rooij

The internal, smoky shapes were created using 3D technology to draw on the substrate inside clear acrylic.

Ghost Collection by Studio DRIFT

When the light hits, these ethereal forms emerge and create a striking illusion.

Ghost Collection by Studio DRIFT

Photo: Joost van Brug

Ghost Collection by Studio DRIFT

Photo: Gert Jan van Rooij

DRIFT: Website | Instagram | Facebook | X

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DRIFT.

Related Articles:

Sculptural Chandeliers Accented With Real Dandelion Seeds

Mind-Bending Wooden Chair Looks Like It’s Been Suspended in Water

Opulent Peacock Chairs Have the Own Plumage Just Like the Real Bird

Artistic Duo Uses Drones to Visualize the Past and Future of Architecture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Salone del Mobile 2025: Designers Impress With Dynamic Sculptural Lighting Fixtures
Innovative Table Embodies the Timeless Relationship Between Sand, Glass, and Water
Vespa Scooters Given New Life as Innovative Office Chairs
Wall-Mounted Animal Lamps Bring a Touch of the Wild Indoors
Stylish Wall-Mounted Furniture for Cats Captures the Visual Flow of Waves
Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Make Room for Your Kitty in Your Workspace in a Stylish Way With this Desk Nest Cat Bed
Imaginative Lamp Looks Like the Famous Manchester Arndale Shopping Center
Pet-Friendly Console Table Includes Secret Tunnel for Curious Cats
Man Builds a Pressure-Sensitive Coffee Table That Lights up When It Is Touched
Modular Cat Furniture Offers Infinite Possibilities for Curious Felines Who Love to Explore
This Wooden Dog House Is the Perfect Modern Dwelling for Sophisticated Pups

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.