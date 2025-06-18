Home / Design / Furniture

Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin

By Emma Taggart on June 18, 2025

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

If you’ve ever collected and pressed flowers, you’ll likely appreciate the beautiful furniture designs by TK Fareed. She takes real botanicals and preserves them inside stunning resin and wood tables, allowing you to appreciate nature’s incredible beauty at home. Each unique floral composition looks like a rich still-life painting, full of stunning details and seemingly infinite layers.

Fareed creates her stunning, resin-encased pieces using preserved flowers and botanicals, as well as cruelty-free butterfly and moth specimens made from paper. She sources her flowers locally from wholesale florists, wildflower fields, and even from her own mother’s garden. Each delicate botanical is then chemically dehydrated before being meticulously arranged next to rustic, live-edge wooden slabs and cast in glossy epoxy resin.

The dark backgrounds contrast with the vibrant flowers, creating a captivating, nocturnal scene that’s totally mesmerizing. “I choose flowers and botanicals intuitively, based almost entirely on their colors, textures, and petal structure,” Fareed tells My Modern Met. “I love working with bright vibrant colors to start out with, as they tend to evoke the most beautifully haunting appearance once they’re cast against my signature infinite black epoxy backgrounds.” In one particularly-haunting piece, Fareed even included a real raccoon skull that she found in the woods while walking her dog. On Instagram she says, “I love natural history.”

From small, round surfaces to large, banquet-worthy tables, Fareed creates functional and unique pieces to suit any occasion. Always open to commissions, she adds, “I’m always happy to hunt down specific flower varieties for clients that bear sentimental or symbolic significance for them as well.”

Check out her ethereal designs below, and find out more about the artist on TK Fareed’s website.

TK Fareed takes real flowers and botanicals and preserves them inside stunning resin and wood tables.

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Each unique floral composition looks like a rich still-life painting, full of stunning details and seemingly infinite layers.

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Fareed sources her flowers locally, and often incorporates cruelty-free butterfly and moth specimens made from paper.

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Each delicate botanical is chemically dehydrated before being meticulously arranged and cast in glossy epoxy resin.

 

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

The dark backgrounds contrast with the vibrant flowers, creating a captivating, nocturnal scene that’s totally mesmerizing.

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

Floral Resin Art by TK Fareed

TK Fareed: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TK Fareed.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
