Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin

If you’ve ever collected and pressed flowers, you’ll likely appreciate the beautiful furniture designs by TK Fareed. She takes real botanicals and preserves them inside stunning resin and wood tables, allowing you to appreciate nature’s incredible beauty at home. Each unique floral composition looks like a rich still-life painting, full of stunning details and seemingly infinite layers.

Fareed creates her stunning, resin-encased pieces using preserved flowers and botanicals, as well as cruelty-free butterfly and moth specimens made from paper. She sources her flowers locally from wholesale florists, wildflower fields, and even from her own mother’s garden. Each delicate botanical is then chemically dehydrated before being meticulously arranged next to rustic, live-edge wooden slabs and cast in glossy epoxy resin.

The dark backgrounds contrast with the vibrant flowers, creating a captivating, nocturnal scene that’s totally mesmerizing. “I choose flowers and botanicals intuitively, based almost entirely on their colors, textures, and petal structure,” Fareed tells My Modern Met. “I love working with bright vibrant colors to start out with, as they tend to evoke the most beautifully haunting appearance once they’re cast against my signature infinite black epoxy backgrounds.” In one particularly-haunting piece, Fareed even included a real raccoon skull that she found in the woods while walking her dog. On Instagram she says, “I love natural history.”

From small, round surfaces to large, banquet-worthy tables, Fareed creates functional and unique pieces to suit any occasion. Always open to commissions, she adds, “I’m always happy to hunt down specific flower varieties for clients that bear sentimental or symbolic significance for them as well.”

Check out her ethereal designs below, and find out more about the artist on TK Fareed’s website.

TK Fareed takes real flowers and botanicals and preserves them inside stunning resin and wood tables.

Each unique floral composition looks like a rich still-life painting, full of stunning details and seemingly infinite layers.

Fareed sources her flowers locally, and often incorporates cruelty-free butterfly and moth specimens made from paper.

Each delicate botanical is chemically dehydrated before being meticulously arranged and cast in glossy epoxy resin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TK Fareed (@tk.fareed)

The dark backgrounds contrast with the vibrant flowers, creating a captivating, nocturnal scene that’s totally mesmerizing.

TK Fareed: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TK Fareed.

Related Articles :

What Is Resin Art? Learn About This Versatile Medium

Ethereal Mirrors Reflect Pretty Pressed Flowers Preserved in Resin

Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

Resin Crystal Trays Preserve Real Flowers Inside Their Glossy Surfaces