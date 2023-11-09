Home / Travel

Join “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda and Her “Thanksgiving Grandson” Jamal for Dinner in This Unique Airbnb Experience

By Regina Sienra on November 9, 2023
Jamal and "thanksgiving grandma" Wanda

Over the last eight years, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have gotten together each year for Thanksgiving. In 2016, the pair became friends after Dench mistakenly texted Hinton, thinking she was inviting her grandson over for dinner. After a confusing exchange, Hinton asked her if he could still come over, to which Dench agreed, since grandmas wouldn't let anyone go without a plate of food. And so, a holiday tradition was born. If you've loved getting their yearly update, this year you can take it a step further and join them for Thanksgiving dinner in a new Airbnb experience.

“Our unexpected friendship may have started by accident, but our passion for meeting new people continues to fuel it almost a decade later,” they write on their Airbnb listing. “That's why this year, we're expanding our annual tradition and inviting new guests to spend Thanksgiving with us at Wanda's home—because that's what grandma’s do: feed everyone.”

The statement throws back to the original exchange Dench and Hinton had all those years ago. After getting a message from a random number from someone's grandma, Hinton replied, “You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?” To which Dench replied, “Of course you can. That's what grandmas do… feed everyone.” Hinton then shared the exchange on Twitter with the caption, “Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!!” boosting the exchange to viral status.

Now, you can be part of this heartwarming story by booking Dench's private guest room in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Airbnb for a sweet Thanksgiving experience. The one-night stay will take place on Monday, November 20, and includes enjoying a Thanksgiving meal with both Dench and Hinton. On top of a home-cooked feast, you will join some of their traditions, like posing for their annual selfie, relaxing by the fire, and playing board games.

If you'd like to score this experience, the Airbnb booking will open at 11 a.m. MST on Tuesday, November 14, and will only cost $16 in honor of the year Hinton and Dench first met. To learn more about this unique experience, visit the listing on Airbnb.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have gotten together for Thanksgiving every year since she mistakenly sent him a dinner invite.

Jamal and "thanksgiving grandma" Wanda

Now, you can join their yearly tradition thanks to a new Airbnb experience at Dench's place.

"thanksgiving grandma" Wanda thanksgiving dinner

“Our unexpected friendship may have started by accident, but our passion for meeting new people continues to fuel it almost a decade later.”

"thanksgiving grandma" Wanda's guest bedroom

“That's why this year, we're expanding our annual tradition and inviting new guests to spend Thanksgiving with us at Wanda's home—because that's what grandma’s do: feed everyone.”

"thanksgiving grandma" Wanda living room

The one-night stay will take place on Monday, November 20, and includes enjoying a Thanksgiving meal with both Dench and Hinton.

"thanksgiving grandma" Wanda home

On top of a home-cooked feast, you will join some of their traditions, like their annual selfie, relaxing by the fire, and playing board games.

"thanksgiving grandma" Wanda kitchen

