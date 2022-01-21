You Can Spend the Night at a 500-Year-Old British Pub Now Listed on Airbnb

Have you ever felt like sometimes you and your friends live at your local pub? Well, Airbnb just listed a 500-year-old pub where you can actually live in for up to a week. The 16th-century village pub can be booked for £667 (about $757) per night and exhibits a remarkable six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, sleeping up to 14 guests with unlimited use of the bar during your stay. Located in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, and officially known as The White Hart Inn, it may just be the ultimate staycation for you and your friends looking for a memorable Airbnb experience.

The pub has maintained all of its original features, such as its authentic bar, stools, tables, and furnishings. The traditional village inn offers exclusive access to a game room, a beer garden, and a dining room complete with a cozy wood burning stove. What’s more, if you place an order in advance, you can have your lagers and beers of choice hooked up to the pumps so you can enjoy all of your favorite pints on draft. Richard Stockdale, owner of the Airbnb rental, says, “There’s plenty to do, from pulling pints at your own bar, playing pool against your friends, or hosting a meal in this charming historical inn–or explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.”

The White Hart Inn currently has 30 reviews and a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Airbnb. Previous guests have raved about their stay and it seems like there is no other Airbnb alternative to this. One former guest says, “Stayed here as a group to celebrate turning 40. Highly recommend—it’s a unique venue with a working bar, pool table, table tennis, sound system and amazing log fires.”

Another impressed guest wrote: “I would 100 percent recommend booking this place, we were a party of 12 young adults and had a fantastic time. The pictures don’t do the pub justice, each individual main room of the pub was big enough to accommodate our entire party of 12. The bedrooms were all very nice/clean and had their own en-suites.”

For more booking information about the 16th-century pub, check out the listing on Airbnb.

