Home / Travel

You Can Spend the Night at a 500-Year-Old British Pub Now Listed on Airbnb

By Claudicet Pena on January 21, 2022
500-Year-Old Pub on Airbnb

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Have you ever felt like sometimes you and your friends live at your local pub? Well, Airbnb just listed a 500-year-old pub where you can actually live in for up to a week. The 16th-century village pub can be booked for £667 (about $757) per night and exhibits a remarkable six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, sleeping up to 14 guests with unlimited use of the bar during your stay. Located in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, and officially known as The White Hart Inn, it may just be the ultimate staycation for you and your friends looking for a memorable Airbnb experience.

The pub has maintained all of its original features, such as its authentic bar, stools, tables, and furnishings. The traditional village inn offers exclusive access to a game room, a beer garden, and a dining room complete with a cozy wood burning stove. What’s more, if you place an order in advance, you can have your lagers and beers of choice hooked up to the pumps so you can enjoy all of your favorite pints on draft. Richard Stockdale, owner of the Airbnb rental, says, “There’s plenty to do, from pulling pints at your own bar, playing pool against your friends, or hosting a meal in this charming historical inn–or explore the beautiful surrounding countryside.”

Guest Room in British PubGame Room in British PubOriginal Bar of 16th Century Pub

The White Hart Inn currently has 30 reviews and a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Airbnb. Previous guests have raved about their stay and it seems like there is no other Airbnb alternative to this. One former guest says, “Stayed here as a group to celebrate turning 40. Highly recommend—it’s a unique venue with a working bar, pool table, table tennis, sound system and amazing log fires.”

Another impressed guest wrote: “I would 100 percent recommend booking this place, we were a party of 12 young adults and had a fantastic time. The pictures don’t do the pub justice, each individual main room of the pub was big enough to accommodate our entire party of 12. The bedrooms were all very nice/clean and had their own en-suites.”

For more booking information about the 16th-century pub, check out the listing on Airbnb.

This charming 16th-century pub is now available to book on Airbnb.

500 Year Old Pub Listed on Airbnb16th Century Pub Listed on AirbnbAirbnb: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
h/t: [LADbible]

All images via Airbnb.

Related Articles:

Snowstorm Traps 60 People in a UK Pub With Oasis Cover Band for 3 Nights

You Can Have a '90s-Themed Sleepover in the Last Surviving Blockbuster

Pompeii's Fully Preserved Ancient “Snack Bar” Opens to the Public

Family Builds Custom Bar in Their Garden That Looks Just Like a Real Pub Inside

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
Read all posts from Claudicet Pena
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

435-Mile Walking Route With Scenic Views Opens on Canada’s Prince Edward Island
Mirrored Cabin Reflects the Surrounding Landscape to Perfectly Blend in With Scenery
Kyoto’s Historic Bamboo Forest Illuminated With Lanterns and Light Projections
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World
The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Actually Available to Book on Airbnb This December
Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Best Place To See the Northern Lights Is From These Incredible Glass Igloos in Finland
Photographer Enjoys a 10-Day Train Ride Across Europe by Snapping Incredible Pictures
35 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel
World’s Largest Diving Pool With an Entire Sunken City Opens in Dubai
Miraval Resorts Hosts ‘Celebration of the Arts’ Workshops To Excite the Creative Soul
Iceland Hotel Offers Free Month Stay In Return for Northern Lights Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.