Home / Architecture / Hotels

Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera’

By Regina Sienra on February 24, 2023
Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'

The tale of The Phantom of the Opera has captured the imaginations of millions of people around the world. It first made its debut as a novel in the early 20th century, and it has since been translated to other media. Its most famous iteration is the musical, written by award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. After making its debut in London's West End in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has been performed in 35 countries and has become Broadway's longest running musical. To celebrate its legacy, Airbnb is offering a stay in the place that inspired this timeless piece—the Palais Garnier Opera in Paris.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of an eerie masked genius who lives in the underground corridors of Palais Garnier. The enigmatic figure haunts the opera house, becoming increasingly obsessed with Christine Daaé, a young and beautiful soprano. Written by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera was first published in French as a serial titled Le Fantôme de l’Opéra in the newspaper Le Gaulois from September 1909 to January 1910. Leroux found inspiration to write the novel after learning about the rumors of a ghostly figure that walked the halls, as well as an accident with a chandelier during a show.

Now, it's the writer's great-granddaughter, Véronique Leroux, who will be welcoming fans of the novel and the musical to this architectural treasure in the heart of Paris. “My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” Leroux says. “This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

The Palais Garnier Opera House, completed in 1875, was described by its architect, Charles Garnier, as “Napoleon III style,” which featured Baroque, Classical, and Renaissance elements. Now, its splendor draws thousands of visitors each year. However, the rooms and areas that the AirBnb experience offers are not usually available to the public.

The lucky guests will get to spend the night at the Palais Garnier's largest opera box—the Box of Honor, a prime viewing spot normally reserved for visiting dignitaries. The space has been transformed into a lavish bedroom that allows guests to marvel at the impressive architecture and the talent displayed on stage by world-class performers. The guests will also get to visit the private archives and the opera house's enigmatic underground lake; enjoy dinner in the Foyer de la Danse, a private rehearsing space behind the stage; and tour the private dance studios, where they'll get to experience unique views of the Paris skyline.

To book this experience, you can sign up at airbnb.com/opera on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. BST. This unique stay will take place on July 16, 2023 and will cost €37 (about $40) plus taxes. To learn more, visit Airbnb's website.

To celebrate the legacy of The Phantom of the Opera, Airbnb is offering a stay in the place that inspired this timeless piece—the Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris.

Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'

Written by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of an eerie masked genius who lives in the underground corridors of Paris' Opera House.

Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'

The lucky guests will get to spend the night at the Palais Garnier's largest opera box—the Box of Honor, a prime viewing spot normally reserved for visiting dignitaries.

Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera'Airbnb: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [CNN]

All images via AirBnb

Related Articles:

Fans of ‘The Hobbit’ Can Now Spend a Night at the Official Hobbiton Airbnb in New Zealand

Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine Have Raised Nearly $2 Million To Help Local Hosts in Need

You Can Spend the Night at a 500-Year-Old British Pub Now Listed on Airbnb

The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Actually Available to Book on Airbnb This December

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America
Chunky Tuxedo Cat Is a 5-Star Tourist Attraction in a Medieval Polish City
25 Fun Travel Essentials for Creative Globetrotters
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child
All-Female Pilot Team Made Historic Flyover at the Super Bowl
Iceberg the Size of London Breaks off Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Incredible Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
2,000-Year-Old Castle Destroyed by Powerful Earthquake on the Border of Turkey and Syria
Impossibly Tiny Radioactive Capsule Lost in the Australian Outback Is Now Found
Marie Kondo Admits She’s “Kind of Given Up” On Keeping Her Home Tidy and Shares Why
Friends and Family Remember Tyre Nichols for His Love of Skateboarding and Photography
RIP Balkrishna Doshi: Remembering “India’s Greatest Architect”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.