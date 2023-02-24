The tale of The Phantom of the Opera has captured the imaginations of millions of people around the world. It first made its debut as a novel in the early 20th century, and it has since been translated to other media. Its most famous iteration is the musical, written by award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. After making its debut in London's West End in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has been performed in 35 countries and has become Broadway's longest running musical. To celebrate its legacy, Airbnb is offering a stay in the place that inspired this timeless piece—the Palais Garnier Opera in Paris.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of an eerie masked genius who lives in the underground corridors of Palais Garnier. The enigmatic figure haunts the opera house, becoming increasingly obsessed with Christine Daaé, a young and beautiful soprano. Written by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera was first published in French as a serial titled Le Fantôme de l’Opéra in the newspaper Le Gaulois from September 1909 to January 1910. Leroux found inspiration to write the novel after learning about the rumors of a ghostly figure that walked the halls, as well as an accident with a chandelier during a show.

Now, it's the writer's great-granddaughter, Véronique Leroux, who will be welcoming fans of the novel and the musical to this architectural treasure in the heart of Paris. “My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” Leroux says. “This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

The Palais Garnier Opera House, completed in 1875, was described by its architect, Charles Garnier, as “Napoleon III style,” which featured Baroque, Classical, and Renaissance elements. Now, its splendor draws thousands of visitors each year. However, the rooms and areas that the AirBnb experience offers are not usually available to the public.

The lucky guests will get to spend the night at the Palais Garnier's largest opera box—the Box of Honor, a prime viewing spot normally reserved for visiting dignitaries. The space has been transformed into a lavish bedroom that allows guests to marvel at the impressive architecture and the talent displayed on stage by world-class performers. The guests will also get to visit the private archives and the opera house's enigmatic underground lake; enjoy dinner in the Foyer de la Danse, a private rehearsing space behind the stage; and tour the private dance studios, where they'll get to experience unique views of the Paris skyline.

To book this experience, you can sign up at airbnb.com/opera on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. BST. This unique stay will take place on July 16, 2023 and will cost €37 (about $40) plus taxes. To learn more, visit Airbnb's website.

