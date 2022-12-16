Fans of ‘The Hobbit’ Can Now Spend a Night at the Official Hobbiton Airbnb in New Zealand

Fans of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are likely familiar with Hobbiton—the “hobbit village” set designed for the movie series. It is nestled on a 2,500 acre farm in the heart of Matamata, a small town in New Zealand. Now, people will be able to experience The Shire in an entirely new way, as the Hobbiton opens one of its charming, custom-made houses to the public through Airbnb.

Guests will have the opportunity to stay overnight in The Millhouse, a two-bedroom house that can host up to four people. Not only that, but they will have access to all 44 Hobbit Holes, The Green Dragon Inn, and the spectacular nature views of the lake and green pastures. “For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth. I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world,” says host Russel Alexander.

The Millhouse features a cozy fireplace, a writing nook, and home decor curated by the film's creative director Brian Massey. When it is time to eat, guests can enjoy “an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily.” Each stay also comes with a private behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set.

The Hobbiton Airbnb will be available for three two-night stays from March 2 to March 4, March 9 to March 11, and March 16 to March 18, 2023. You can make your reservations via Airbnb as of December 14, 2022. All guests are required to have a verified Airbnb account, a history of positive reviews, and be over the age of 18.

