Super Bowl Ad of a Girl and Her Dog Growing Old Together Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

By Margherita Cole on February 16, 2023
The Farmer's Dog Super Bowl Ad

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

There is a lot that goes into Super Bowl Sunday. While some tune in for the game, many stick around for the coveted Halftime Show—in 2023, more people watched Rihanna's performance than the game itself—and others watch for something else entirely—the commercials. If you're viewing from the television, you're probably familiar with the range of Super Bowl ads, which, unlike regular commercials, tend to take it up a notch in terms of quality, humor, and sometimes, storytelling. One of the most notable ads from this year's event was made by pet food company The Farmer's Dog.

This heartwarming commercial manages to capture the bond between a chocolate Labrador named bear and his person, Ava, as they grow up together, all in just a minute-long sequence. At the start of the ad, titled Forever, we see Bear as a young pup and Ava as a child, but over the course of 60 seconds, the pair age together until Ava is seen with a family of her own and Bear is still by her side. Before the commercial ends, there is a text that reads, “Nothing matters more than more years together.”

Founded in 2014, The Farmer's Dog promotes fresh, real food instead of regular kibble. So, throughout their ad we see Ava feeding Bear various healthy meals, from puppyhood well into Bear's older years. “This spot is our love letter to dogs,” The Farmer’s Dog co-founder and CEO Jonathan Regev says. “It embodies our mission as a company—everything we do is about helping people give their dogs a full, healthy life.”

Dog food company The Farmer's Dog shared a heartwarming ad at this year's Super Bowl that captures the special "forever" bond between a girl and her dog.

The Farmer's Dog Super Bowl Ad

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Watch the one-minute commercial as it follows the life of a dog named Bear and his person, Ava.

The Farmer's Dog: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Today]

All images via The Farmer's Dog.

