Home / Travel

London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation

By Margherita Cole on November 21, 2023
London Tunnels

Photo: © DBOX for The London Tunnels

In the 1940s, a mile-long series of tunnels called the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels were constructed underneath Central London. Encompassing an area of 8,000 square miles and stretching 7.6 meters in diameter, these subterranean pathways were designed to protect Londoners during the WWII Blitz. Afterward, the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels continued to serve different secret purposes, including as a base for the Special Operations Executive—an offshoot of MI6, and the inspiration for the “Q Branch” in Ian Fleming's James Bond novels—and housing the secret “hot line” between Moscow and Washington during the Cold War. Soon, people in London might have a chance to tour this piece of history that has been kept hidden for 70 years.

The London Tunnels is a proposed project that will transform the Kingsway Exchange into a public attraction. This set of secret passageways is going to receive a $268 million renovation led by UK-based architectural firm WilkinsonEyre.

“The proposal will adaptively reuse the tunnels to host a series of experiences exploring their history, nature, science, and the arts,” the official statement says. While the plans of what will be included in the revamped version of the tunnels is not yet set in stone, it is likely that it will include various historical exhibits dedicated to the different functions of the tunnels. Additionally, it is likely that the project will bring back the “deepest licensed bar” in London from the Kingsway Exchange days, which featured fake windows and recreational activities like snooker tables.

The Kingsway Exchange was kept out of the public eye for so long due to the British Government's Official Secrets Act. After the tunnels were expanded during the Cold War, they operated the first Transatlantic telephone cable, TAT1, which helped serve as the secret telephone exchange between Washington and Moscow. While the telecommunication technology became obsolete during the 1980s, most of this equipment will be retained for education purposes and potential historical exhibits in the tunnels. Paul Baker, Director at WilkinsonEyre says: “These secret spaces present the opportunity to tell extraordinary stories that helped shape the 20th century, alongside awe-inspiring digital immersive experiences.”

A potential opening date for the renovated tunnels is 2027. You can follow The London Tunnels on Instagram for updates.

During WWII, a mile-long tunnel known as the Kingsway Exchange was constructed under central London to protect citizens from the Blitz.

London Tunnels

Photo: © DBOX for The London Tunnels

This decommissioned tunnel is set to receive a $268 million renovation.

London Tunnels

Photo: © DBOX for The London Tunnels

The idea is to transform this part of history into a public attraction, which would include exhibits and a bar.

London Tunnels

Photo: © DBOX for The London Tunnels

London Tunnels: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The London Tunnels.

Related Articles:

Brazil Is Home to Prehistoric Underground Tunnels Created by Giant Ground Sloths

Incredible Man-Made Tunnels Formed with Wires & Repurposed Wood

Six-Lane Highway Will Soon Be Covered With an Environmentally Friendly Land Bridge

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architecture Firm Builds Organically Shaped Offices in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle
Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal Gets Gorgeous Makeover Inspired by Nature
Architect Uses AI Technology to Transform Crumpled Paper Into Futuristic Buildings
Proposal For Seoul’s Newest Performing Arts Center Is Made Up of Five Futuristic Buildings
Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s
Join “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda and Her “Thanksgiving Grandson” Jamal for Dinner in This Unique Airbnb Experience

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

42 New Sites Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List
The Circular Venue for the 2025 World Expo is Under Construction in Osaka
Cultural Center in China Has Roof Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Leaves
Community Bands Together To Restore Crumbling 19th-Century Synagogue in NYC
Gaudí’s Unfinished Masterpiece ‘La Sagrada Família‘ Is Nearing Completion
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.