Home / Architecture / Museums

The Louvre Announces Design Competition Ahead of Ambitious $316M Renovation

By Eva Baron on July 3, 2025
The exterior of the Louvre

The Louvre Museum in the evening. (Photo: Pedro Szekely via Wikimedia Commons, CC 2.0)

The Louvre, which happens to be the world’s largest and most visited museum, is on the verge of undergoing an ambitious, $316 million renovation. The project seeks to address overcrowding by incorporating an additional entrance near the Seine River and a special exhibition area housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. On June 27, the Louvre officially launched an international architecture competition, whose winner will design the museum’s new entrance and exhibition hall.

As one of the most renowned paintings in all of art history, it should come as no surprise that the Mona Lisa demands her own dedicated space. Right now, viewing the 16th-century masterpiece is often underwhelming if not completely dissatisfying—visitors have to push through hoards of other guests only to catch the most precursory glimpse of the Mona Lisa. The new space, which the brief specifies must be about 33,000 square feet, intends to offer more breathing room, as well as a history lesson, detailing the painting’s origin, its infamous theft in 1911, and its enduring impact upon contemporary art production. Visitors will need to purchase separate, timed tickets to enter the subterranean space, which will be situated beneath the Cour Carrée, the Louvre’s easternmost courtyard.

“Our aim is to offer a high-quality encounter with this masterpiece,” Laurence des Cars, the Louvre’s president, said in an interview with Le Monde, adding that the space must facilitate “genuine time for contemplation.”

“[The painting] is viewed in a matter of seconds from a distance of several meters,” François Chatillon, the Louvre’s chief architect, echoed. “For this new space, the curators want the painting to be closer to visitors, more on their scale.”

As for the new entrance, Louvre officials hope that it will help alleviate pressure caused by overcrowding. Though I.M. Pei’s iconic pyramid could welcome countless new visitors when it was first constructed in the 1980s, it isn’t sufficient enough at this point to “accommodate the 9 million visitors who flock to our museum every year,” des Cars explained. In fact, Louvre staff staged an unannounced strike on June 16, protesting the tremendous difficulties in managing the constant flood of guests, especially alongside the museum’s increasingly outdated infrastructure.

The design competition seeks to address these challenges, while rejuvenating and modernizing the museum for larger audiences. The competition’s five finalists will be announced by a 21-person jury in October, with the overall winner selected early next year.

To learn more, visit the Louvre’s website.

The Louvre has announced an architecture competition for their $316 million renovation, in which the museum will add an additional entrance and a special exhibition hall for the Mona Lisa.

The exterior of the Louvre

Courtyard of the Louvre Museum, featuring its iconic pyramid. (Photo: Alvesgaspar via Wikimedia Commons, CC 3.0)

The Louvre: Website | Instagram

Sources: Louvre Opens Design Competition for $316 Million Expansion; France Opens Competition to Expand Overcrowded Louvre; Mona Lisa to Get Her Own Room as the Overcrowded Louvre Expands

Related Articles:

The Grand Palais Reopens in Paris Following $560 Million Renovation

Istanbul’s Iconic Hagia Sophia Undergoing Biggest Renovation in Its 1,500-Year History

Exploring the Frick Collection’s $220 Million Renovation Before Its Reopening

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How the Summer Solstice and a Ruined Artwork Fit Together at the Getty
The Netherlands Returns 119 Looted Historical Bronze Artworks to Nigeria
New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City
Exploring the Frick Collection’s $220 Million Renovation Before Its Reopening
Frida Kahlo Museum: Iconic Painter’s ‘Blue House’ in Mexico City Offers Insights About Her Life and Work
Louvre Museum Plans New Grand Entrance Through Global Architecture Competition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dive Into the Story Behind Istanbul Modern’s Extraordinary Renzo Piano-Designed Building [Interview]
Frida Escobedo Is the First Woman to Design a Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
World’s First Robot and AI Museum Opens in Seoul
Museum of Paper Cleverly Designed With a Roof That Looks Like a Sheet of Folded Paper
Chicago’s Field Museum Exhibits Rare Skeleton of Bird-Like Dinosaur Archaeopteryx
Floating Glass Museum Is a Futuristic Homage to Venice and Global Climate Change

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.