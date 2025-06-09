Istanbul’s Iconic Hagia Sophia Undergoing Biggest Renovation in Its 1,500-Year History

Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia is getting a makeover with a major renovation to its domes. The Turkish government announced the work in April, with experts stating that it's one of the largest repair projects in the nearly 1,500-year-old history of the site.

The aim of the restoration is not only to reinforce the domes, but to protect them from earthquakes. In Istanbul alone, there are two fault lines, and a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the city in April. With memories of 2023's disastrous earthquake in southeastern Turkey fresh in everyone's minds, there is an urgency to ensure this piece of cultural heritage is secure.

To begin, the dome's lead cover will be lifted, allowing experts to identify the fragile areas that require intervention. In particular, they will evaluate the main cupola and its joints between the semi-domes that flank it. Led by architect Hasan Fırat Diker, a team of architects, engineers, and art historians will work together to determine the best course of action. In addition to the dome, the team will also evaluate the four supporting pillars and the surrounding ground support.

“This may be one of the greatest restorations of the current period in Turkey,” Diker recently told The Guardian.

One of Istanbul's most visited monuments, the UNESCO World Heritage site has multiple layers of history, starting its life as a cathedral before becoming a mosque in 1453. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Republic of Turkey, transformed it into a museum during his presidency. It stayed that way for over 65 years until Turkey's current president, Tayyip Erdogan, turned it back into a mosque in 2000.

“These reconstructions over different periods created layers of buildup on the dome’s surface … we know at the moment it’s not a perfect sphere due to the multiple interventions,” says Diker. “The problem is not the dome itself but what is holding it up—for now. But when we uncover it we will better see the cracks.”

While scaffolding will soon be erected, there are not expected to be any interruptions to visits. The Hagia Sophia will remain open for all to enjoy throughout the restoration, which has no set timetable for completion due to its complexity.

The Hagia Sophia is undergoing a major renovation of its domes to reinforce and protect them from earthquakes.

Related Articles :

My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Istanbul

5 Extravagant Buildings That Showcase the Drama of Byzantine Architecture

10 Incredible Mosques of the World Celebrating the Grandeur of Islamic Architecture