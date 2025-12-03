The Louvre To Hike Ticket Prices by 45% for Non-EU Visitors

Most non-EU tourists will probably want to visit the Louvre before January 14, 2026. From that date forward, the Parisian museum will hike ticket prices by 45% for visitors outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), from €22 to €32 (about $25 to $37).

Guests from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, all countries participating in the EEA agreement, are exempt from the increase, while Britons and Russians are expected to pay the higher price. Non-EU visitors in groups with accredited guides will also have to pay €28 (about $32.50) starting next year, a Louvre spokesperson told the BBC. Overall, the Louvre expects to bring in an extra €15 to 20 million (around $17 to 23 million) each year thanks to the increase.

This ticketing adjustment seeks to finance a systemic overhaul following an infamous heist last month. On October 19, 2025, four burglars smuggled crown jewels worth $102 million out of the Louvre, absconding in broad daylight while the museum was open. The incident exposed the institution’s inadequate security and decaying infrastructure, the latter of which led to the partial closure of one of its wings. At the urging of France’s state auditor, the museum has confirmed that it will install 100 external cameras by the end of 2026. As for the heist, a fifth suspect was handed preliminary charges on November 28, per a statement issued by the Paris prosecutor overseeing the case.

The move also hopes to accommodate the Louvre’s ambitious renovation, which will add a new entrance, a dedicated Mona Lisa gallery, modernized infrastructure, and additional security measures, among other features. The renovation is part of the “Louvre—New Renaissance” initiative, announced this past January by President Emmanuel Macron and the Louvre’s director, Laurence des Cars. Altogether, the plan will cost about €1.1 billion (about $1.3 billion), according to French auditing institution Cour des Comptes.

The Louvre has consistently stood as the world’s most visited museum, attracting some 8.7 million visitors last year, 77% of which were international. The ticket increases will capitalize on these statistics, mirroring similar policies at other institutions around the world. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for instance, charges $30 for entry, while New York residents can pay what they wish. The Masai Mara reserve in Kenya, on the other hand, charges foreigners $200 per day, but Kenyan residents only $24. The Trump administration echoed the sentiment, announcing that, as of January 1, 2026, international tourists must pay a $100 surcharge to visit the country’s most popular national parks.

Museums in France are following the Louvre’s lead, too. The Palace of Versailles announced that, beginning on January 14, non-EU visitors will face a €3 ($3.5) ticket increase. A spokesperson for the Château de Chambord, in the Loire Valley, has confirmed that non-European guests will pay €31 ($36)for entry starting January 1, up from €19 ($22). Sainte Chapelle chapel and the Palais Garnier opera house are among the other institutions currently considering price hikes.

To learn more about these ticketing changes, visit the Louvre’s website.

