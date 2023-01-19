Home / Art / Painting

Exquisite Rock Paintings Capture the Natural Beauty of Oregon

By Margherita Cole on January 19, 2023
Rock Paintings by The Oregonian Artist

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

A painting is more than just a pigmented rendering on a cloth canvas in a frame to be viewed from a distance. Some works of art are created to be held in the hand and enjoyed in a more intimate way. The Oregonian Artist uses the small scale of rock paintings to create personal depictions of the varied Oregon landscape. From verdant forests to peaceful beaches, these miniature renderings are like portals to an idyllic escape.

One of The Oregonian Artist's most recent series is titled Quiet Pathways. Made of nine rock paintings, this project explores solitude, beauty, and sound through the portrayals of scenic locals. “Solitude, because you can enjoy walking a path in solitude to soak in the beauty around you,” The Oregonian Artist explains to My Modern Met. “Beauty, for there is beauty in a silent moment. And Sound, because the sound that comes from the breeze, or the burble of a stream can be quiet in its own way.”

The small scale of these paintings does not compromise the artist's level of detail. If you look closely at these landscapes, you will find reflections in the lake, beautiful dappled light on a trail, and careful modeling of foliage. “I truly enjoy creating these miniature works of art because I can just get lost in all the little details,” The Oregonian Artist continues. “I hope that my work can help others to see the beauty in the little details in their day-to-day life.”

You can purchase original art as it becomes available via the artist's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with The Oregonian Artist's latest updates by following them on Instagram.

The Oregonian Artist creates exquisite rock paintings inspired by the natural landscapes of Oregon.

Rock Paintings by The Oregonian ArtistRock Paintings by The Oregonian Artist

The series of nine rock paintings, titled Quiet Pathways, conveys “solitude, beauty, and sound.”

Rock Paintings by The Oregonian ArtistRock Paintings by The Oregonian Artist

The Oregonian Artist manages to capture a detailed scene on each small, smooth stone.

Rock Paintings by The Oregonian ArtistRock Paintings by The Oregonian Artist

From verdant forests to calm beaches and snowy trails, these rock paintings celebrate the diverse landscape of Oregon.

Rock Paintings by The Oregonian ArtistRock Paintings by The Oregonian ArtistThe Oregonian Artist: Etsy | Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Oregonian Artist.

Related Articles:

Incredible Rock Paintings Imagine Furry Creatures as Palm-Sized Pets

25+ Rock Painting Ideas to Transform Ordinary Stones Into Dazzling Art

Artist Transforms Ordinary Rocks Into Lifelike Animals You Can Hold in Your Hand

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How to Get Paint Out of Your Clothes, From Acrylics to Oils
Found Ocean Stones Are Transformed Into Vibrant Mandalas You Can Hold in Your Hand
Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings
Iridescent Circular Artwork Perfectly Captures the Energy and Rhythm of Modern Cities
Incredible Rock Paintings Imagine Furry Creatures as Palm-Sized Pets
The Evolution of Landscape Painting and How Contemporary Artists Keep It Alive

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Adorns Slices of Wood With Enchanting Woodland Illustrations
How Chiaroscuro Emerged From the Dark to Become One of the Most Iconic Painting Styles
Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals
Restaurateurs Trade Sandwiches for a Painting That Ends up Being Worth Over $250K
Contemporary Paintings Look Back at the Historic Titanic 110 Years After It Sank
Creative Artist Uses Her Hand as the Canvas for Paintings With Tiny Figures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]