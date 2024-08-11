Home / Art / Painting

Artist Adds a Divine Touch to His Classically Influenced Paintings With Gold Streaks

By Regina Sienra on August 11, 2024

 

Artist Yifan Zhang creates awe-inspiring paintings that draw from the values of classic art. But for all the details of his subjects, that's not the only thing that makes his artworks so impressive. His paintings stand out for his precise inclusion of striking gold streaks, as if signaling that even the most beautiful works can always be taken to the next level with a little sparkle.

Zhang places a layer of gold paint on his canvases, which he then strategically covers with tape. From there, he paints stunning images of classic statue-like characters or religious iconography. The artist does not skimp on details; however, rather than aim for a hyperrealistic approach, he evokes the exact aesthetic of each source, from the heavy shadows cast by marble sculptures to the porcelain look of Catholic symbols.

But the true magic of Zhang's art takes place once he's done painting. For the finishing touch, the artist carefully rips off the tape, revealing the gold paint underneath. Thanks to his exact, nearly geometric placement, the composition is given a divine twist, as gold streaks emerge from behind the subjects or illuminate them from above, filling them with purpose.

As if his finished pieces weren't spectacular enough on their own, Zhang has cleverly turned that final step into a spectacle. Sometimes, he lifts all the tape in one sweeping move, unveiling a completely different composition from the one shown at the beginning of his videos. When he's feeling more daring, Zhang sets the tape on fire. After burning for a few seconds, momentarily bringing the characters to life, the glimmer finally sets into the picture.

To stay up to date with Zhang's gold streak paintings, follow him on Instagram.

Yifan Zhang: Website | Instagram | TikTok

