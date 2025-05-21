Home / Art

The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is

By Eva Baron on May 21, 2025
Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

Just a few weeks ago, on a quiet, tree-lined street in Brooklyn, a warehouse transformed into a bustling art fair. New York is, of course, no stranger to these sorts of events, but this particular fair offered a more immediate and raw glimpse into the city’s contemporary art scene. For those already familiar with The Other Art Fair, this should come as no surprise: the event, organized by Saatchi Art, has long championed emerging artists, accessibility, and creative joy, and its 15th edition in Brooklyn was no exception.

Held between May 8 and 11 at ZeroSpace, this spring’s Other Art Fair gathered over 120 artists that are primarily based in New York, alongside a lineup of DJ performances, pop-up tattoo studios, and craft cocktails. Equally ambitious was the sheer amount of featured media, which spanned everything from stencil, street, and abstract art to typographical design, collage, and painting. Xan Padrón, for instance, showcased his Time Lapse series, in which he’d place his camera in an undetected area and, during a two-hour interval, photograph a sequence of people against simple backdrops. Cindy Qiaolin Sun, on the other hand, presented dynamic, graphic, and colorful illustrations, perfectly complementing the fair’s ebullient environment.

Beside its hands-on workshops and artist-led activities, The Other Art Fair also hosted an exclusive scavenger hunt, designed by Chicago-based illustrator Joe Kraft. Four stamping stations were hidden throughout the venue, each of which held a unique stamp. Once all these stamps were collected, Kraft’s composition would finally reveal itself: four figures happily dancing across the page, holding prints, snapping photos, and clutching sculptures. Other highlights included a fantasy drawing experience by portrait painter Ben Lenovitz; 200 painted patches by OOH Baby, which were meticulously sewn onto any apparel brought to the fair on a first-come basis; and Summer Space Studio’s booth of intricate paper flowers dedicated to spring and Mother’s Day, which coincided with the fair’s last day on May 11.

What truly distinguishes The Other Art Fair, however, is its emphasis on the artists themselves. Traditionally, such art fairs prioritize gallery attendance, with booths primarily highlighting a selection of work by the artists they represent. The Other Art Fair subverts this gallery-centric model, instead allowing artists and art collectives to uplift their own practice, while also directly engaging with collectors, visitors, and fans. Because of this, the fair’s atmosphere was practically buzzing with energy, complete with upbeat music from a DJ booth and a delicious sampling of light bites, drinks, and whiskey tastings managed by Balcones Distilling.

“Our mission is to make the art world more accessible and inclusive while showcasing boundary-pushing artwork and immersive experiences that challenge conventions,” Emily-Jean Alexander, director of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn and Chicago, said. “This edition is a testament to the power of creative expression and the vibrant Brooklyn community that makes this possible.”

To learn more about the event, visit The Other Art Fair’s website.

From May 8 to 11, 2025, The Other Art Fair landed in Brooklyn, celebrating New York's vibrant contemporary art scene.

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

The fair gathered more than 120 artists, many of whom are local to the city, and showcased a wide range of media.

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

Joe Kraft's print from the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

A completed print from Joe Kraft's scavenger hunt at the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn. (Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met)

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

As with its previous editions, The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn championed accessibility, creativity, and joy yet again.

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Light Leak Pictures

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

Installation view of the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, NY, from May 8 to May 11

Photo: Eva Baron/My Modern Met

The Other Art Fair: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Other Art Fair.

