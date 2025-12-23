Home / Art / Installation

Colorful Field of 8,800 Mirrored Flowers Celebrates the Diversity of the Netherlands

By Emma Taggart on December 23, 2025

Reflecting Diverseness by studio mo man tai

During Dutch Design Week 2025, Ulrike Jurklies and Paul Bas of studio mo man tai presented Reflecting Diverseness, a vibrant installation made up of 8,800 mirrored flowers crafted from upcycled waste materials. Each flower represents one in every 2,000 Dutch residents, coming together to form a colorful portrait of a society that is richly diverse and interconnected.

When coming up with the idea for the installation, mo man tai set out to create a message that felt optimistic and inclusive. By using color and reflection to explore identity, connection, and the beauty of difference, the design duo were able to spark an immediate and powerful response from their audience. “It’s easy to start a conversation with something beautiful and positive,” says Jurklies. “When people are then surprised by the deeper story behind that beauty, a real dialogue begins.”

Mirrored daisies, zinnias, cornflowers, and more were laser-cut from leftover acrylic mirror sheets and assembled by hand. Installed at Pennings Foundation in Eindhoven, the installation is built from 175 numbered boxes, each holding 50 flowers that together form a statistical cross-section of the Dutch population, based on 2024 data from Statistics Netherlands. As light hits each petal at a slightly different angle, ripples of colorful light move across the space, dancing across the walls and floor around it.

The installation quickly became one of the most photographed works of Dutch Design Week, spreading widely across social media. According to the designers, many visitors first discovered the installation on Instagram, then went out of their way to see the stunning field of flowers in person.

Reflecting Diverseness is continuing to bloom beyond its original setting. A section of the installation is currently being reimagined as an XXL bouquet, set to go on display at the FENIX Museum in Rotterdam in early 2026.

Discover more of Jurklies and Bas’ incredible work on the mo man tai website.

studio mo man tai: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by studio mo man tai.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
