Home / Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Found Out She Won a Grammy While Filming Her Own Show and Has Best Reaction

By Arnesia Young on March 17, 2021
Tiffany Haddish Best Comedy Album

Photo: Stock Photos from Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Each year, folks look forward to award shows like the Golden Globes and the Grammys to see their favorite celebrities and artists be recognized for their achievements of the past year. But perhaps no one looks forward to awards season more than the stars themselves, who take great pride in being acknowledged for their hard work and talent. Tiffany Haddish was one of them; she was nominated for Best Comedy Album in the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. While she was happy to even be nominated, winning the award took her joy to a whole new level.

Haddish found out that she was among the Grammy winners of 2021 while filming her own television comedy series, Kids Say the Darndest Things. Her tearful reaction was both touching and priceless as she explained to her two young guests just how much this award means to her. Noting that the last Black woman to win a Grammy in that same category was Whoopi Goldberg in 1986, Haddish could hardly contain her disbelief as she heard the news.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” Haddish begins tearfully, giving some inspiring insight and advice to the two young Black girls at her side. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can. And against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m going to just put my best foot forward, and I’m going to give the world the best that I got.’ Right? Anything is possible.”

Scroll down to see Tiffany Haddish’s full reaction to winning the Grammy award for Best Comedy Album.

Tiffany Haddish won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album, and her tearful reaction is priceless.

Tiffany Haddish: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [HuffPost]

Related Articles:

Tiffany Haddish Donates 100 Suitcases To Children in Foster Care

Hilarious ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Just Made Emmys History by Being the Most-Winning Comedy

16 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use

Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes
Long-Awaited Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Have a Real-Life Howl’s Moving Castle
Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups
Beloved Actress and Comedian Betty White Turns 99 Years Old
Legendary 98-Year-Old Betty White Holds World Record for Longest TV Career
Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender in Powerfully Vulnerable Statement of Joy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lifelike Freddie Mercury Marionette Captivates a Crowd in Madrid
Macaulay Culkin Reveals His ‘Home Alone’ Face Mask to Stay Safe From COVID-19
6 Unique Card Games Played in Different Countries Around the World
Sir David Attenborough Joins Instagram and Breaks World Record for Fastest Follower Gains
David Blaine Floats 24,900 Feet Over the Arizona Desert Using Only 52 Helium Balloons
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.