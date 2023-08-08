Tina Fey Might Take Over ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Lorne Michaels

Actress and comedian Tina Fey has had a long relationship with Saturday Night Live. Originally hired as a writer in 1997, she eventually shifted to performing in sketches a couple of years later and was lauded for her work on the Weekend Update segment. Even after she left SNL, she never really said goodbye, and returned as host an impressive six times (so far). Now, there is talk that Fey has been approached to take over the show as executive producer when creator Lorne Michaels steps down.

SNL aired its first episode in 1975 and—save for a five-year break—Michaels has been at the helm of the show ever since its debut. Today, at the age of 78, he continues to hold the job of showrunner. And while he has no official plans to retire, it would make sense for the TV producer to start looking for a successor. “I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said in 2021. “I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave. But here's the point: I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So, I'm gonna do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.”

If what he says is still true, then the moment could be arriving for Fey. SNL is already planning a big celebration at Radio City Music Hall in 2024, so it could be the perfect opportunity to announce a new showrunner at that time. And as an accomplished writer, actor, and producer, Fey has stellar qualifications to make her an ideal pick for the task.

h/t: [Esquire]

Related Articles:

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Going on Tour Together

Watch Pedro Pascal Hilariously Break Character on SNL

SNL Cold Open Features Hilarious Interview With the Chinese Spy Balloon