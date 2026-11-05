Home / Dance

Japan’s 60-Year-Old “Dancing Salaryman” Goes Viral for Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

By Emma Taggart on November 5, 2026

Toru Utsumi, aka Japan’s “dancing salaryman,” doesn’t let the 9-to-5 grind get him down. The 60-year-old man works as a management consultant by day, but once he’s off the clock, you’ll find him dancing his way across Tokyo. His feel-good videos have earned him millions of online fans from around the world, many of whom are inspired by his carefree way of just enjoying life.

Utsumi started to learn to dance in 2018 at the age of 52. He grooves to pretty much any type of music, from pop and rock to J-pop and Afro-Cuban jazz. “In my younger days, I enjoyed nightlife at discos and clubs,” he reveals on Instagram (translated). “Now that I’m in dance school as an adult, I’m struggling with the choreography. I’m taking my time to learn each step.”

In Japan, public displays of personal expression aren’t the norm. Many citizens value order and quiet streets, but Utsumi chooses to be different. His dance videos poke fun at Japan’s corporate culture and remind people to have fun and stop caring about what other people think. Plus, at 60 years old, he proves you’re never too old to do what you love. As Utsumi puts it, “It’s never too late to start. Because today is the youngest day of my life.”

Check out some of his videos below and follow Toru Utsumi on Instagram for more.

Toru Utsumi, aka Japan’s “dancing salaryman,” works as a management consultant by day, but once he’s off the clock, you’ll find him dancing his way across Tokyo.

The 60-year-old is proof that life gets better when you stop caring about what other people think.

His infectious joy for dancing has helped him make friends across the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by オヤジーズ (@ojeys2019)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by stanceelements (@stanceelements)

Toru Utsumi: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

This Man Is Traveling the Globe To Learn the World’s Favorite Dances, Traditional and Modern

Photographer Captures the Poetic, Dynamic Language of Dance [Interview]

Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break

Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Man Is Traveling the Globe To Learn the World’s Favorite Dances, Traditional and Modern
Gravity-Defying Dancers Appear to Climb the Sky in Mesmerizing Aerial Show
Misty Copeland Comes Out of Retirement to Dance at the Oscars for ‘Sinners’ Performance
Misty Copeland Calls Out Timothée Chalamet for Saying “No One Cares” About Opera and Ballet
Priest Amps Up Crowd With Dance Moves at a High School Basketball Game’s Halftime Show
Photographer Captures the Poetic, Dynamic Language of Dance [Interview]

More on My Modern Met

Misty Copeland Speaks About How Resilience Can Turn Pain Into Beauty
Legendary Ballerina Misty Copeland Took Her Final Bow at Lincoln Center
Oldest and Most Prestigious Dance Company in U.S. Celebrates 100 Years [Interview]
Watch a Boy Perform Effortlessly Cool “Aura Farming” Moves on a Speeding Boat
The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico
Site-Specific Performance Explores Sacred Spaces Through Rice, Dance, and Sweeping

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.