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This Man Is Traveling the Globe To Learn the World’s Favorite Dances, Traditional and Modern

By Emma Taggart on October 22, 2026
@edpeopleAfrican dances ultimate w/ @bahdana1 @chrislobanzo @crazymoov @hananekawalina @balletinyange @yoshadinho0♬ original sound – Ed People

Dance is a universal language, but everyone has their way of moving to the beat. In an effort to connect with different people and cultures through dance, former DJ and music producer Edouard Jacqmin, known as Ed People on social media, travels around the world asking strangers to show him their favorite dance move. His viral videos show how he learns local footwork on the spot and makes new friends along the way.

The Belgian traveler has been to Japan, where he learned the traditional Japanese sea shanty dance known as Sōran Bushi. He’s also been to Serbia, where a group of young men taught him Štrikanje, a traditional folk dance style that looks a bit like a crab kick. And in New Zealand, he learned the Haka, a traditional ceremonial dance of the Indigenous Māori people.

African traditional dances are often deeply rooted in the regions they come from. In one TikTok video, Jacqmin learns different signature dance moves from people with Nigerian, Congolese, Angolan, and other cultural backgrounds. Jacqmin has also danced his way around Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, learning the best moves from the locals he meets on the streets.

Jacqmin’s videos capture the incredible diversity of dance styles around the world, but they all share one thing in common: the pure joy that dancing brings to people, even complete strangers. Dancing with someone new also looks like a fantastic way to shake off any social anxiety.

Check out some highlights from Jacqmin’s dancing adventures in the videos below and follow him on Instagram and TikTok for more.

Edouard Jacqmin, known as Ed People on Instagram, travels around the world asking strangers to show them their favorite dance move.

@edpeopleDancing around the world 🌍♬ original sound – Ed People

@edpeopleDancing around the world 🌍♬ original sound – Ed People

@edpeopleThe most famous Chinese dance trend! 🇨🇳♬ original sound – Ed People

He’s been traveling around the world since 2021, and has learned hundreds of traditional dance moves.

Ed People: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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