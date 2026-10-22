This Man Is Traveling the Globe To Learn the World’s Favorite Dances, Traditional and Modern

Dance is a universal language, but everyone has their way of moving to the beat. In an effort to connect with different people and cultures through dance, former DJ and music producer Edouard Jacqmin, known as Ed People on social media, travels around the world asking strangers to show him their favorite dance move. His viral videos show how he learns local footwork on the spot and makes new friends along the way.

The Belgian traveler has been to Japan, where he learned the traditional Japanese sea shanty dance known as Sōran Bushi. He’s also been to Serbia, where a group of young men taught him Štrikanje, a traditional folk dance style that looks a bit like a crab kick. And in New Zealand, he learned the Haka, a traditional ceremonial dance of the Indigenous Māori people.

African traditional dances are often deeply rooted in the regions they come from. In one TikTok video, Jacqmin learns different signature dance moves from people with Nigerian, Congolese, Angolan, and other cultural backgrounds. Jacqmin has also danced his way around Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, learning the best moves from the locals he meets on the streets.

Jacqmin’s videos capture the incredible diversity of dance styles around the world, but they all share one thing in common: the pure joy that dancing brings to people, even complete strangers. Dancing with someone new also looks like a fantastic way to shake off any social anxiety.

Check out some highlights from Jacqmin’s dancing adventures in the videos below and follow him on Instagram and TikTok for more.

Edouard Jacqmin, known as Ed People on Instagram, travels around the world asking strangers to show them their favorite dance move.

He’s been traveling around the world since 2021, and has learned hundreds of traditional dance moves.

Ed People: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Related Articles :

Photographer Captures the Poetic, Dynamic Language of Dance [Interview]

Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break

Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket

TikTokers Are Asking Their Parents To Show How They Danced to Music in the 1980s