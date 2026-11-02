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Man Who Walked Around the World for 28 Years Gets Warm Welcome as He Finally Arrives Home

By Emma Taggart on November 2, 2026

 

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A post shared by BBC East Yorkshire (@bbclooknorth)

Last month, we shared the remarkable story of British adventurer Karl Bushby, who spent 28 years traveling around the world entirely on foot. At the time, he had just arrived back in the UK and was beginning the final leg of his journey to Hull, his hometown, where his epic adventure began in 1998.

After walking 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles), Bushby finally completed his incredible journey on November 2, 2026. The 56-year-old was met with cheers and applause from a crowd of locals who gathered as he made his way from the Humber Bridge into the heart of Hull, where he received a civic welcome from the city’s Lord Mayor.

Bushby originally set off from his mother’s home when he was 29 years old. Throughout his journey, he’s overcome some extraordinary challenges, from crossing the Bering Strait between Russia and the U.S. to swimming the English Channel. After nearly three decades on the road, Bushy seems relieved to finally complete the final steps of the journey. Amid the celebrations, he was even treated to a classic Hull favorite—a pattie butty from a local fish and chip shop.

When Bushby’s mother Angela heard of his plans to travel the world by foot back in the ’90s, she was understandably worried, but understood it was something that he had to do. “I was gobsmacked when Karl told me what he planned to do,” she admitted. “Karl has always been headstrong.” She added, “Once Karl puts his mind to something, he does it.”

After walking the final few miles home from Hull City Hall, Bushby was finally reunited with his tearful mom, who he hadn’t seen in nearly three decades. Before giving him a hug, she greeted him with a lighthearted, “Where have you been?”

Karl Bushby was greeted by cheering crowds as he made his long-awaited return to Hull, 28 years after setting off on his journey around the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC East Yorkshire (@bbclooknorth)

After walking the final few miles home, Bushby was finally reunited with his tearful mom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC East Yorkshire (@bbclooknorth)

Karl Bushby: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Source: ‘Where have you been?’: Karl Bushby reunites with tearful mum in Hull after 28-year journey

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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